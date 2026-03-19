Will Notre Dame’s long injury list leave some doubt in spring football? | Chat Transcript

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat on the eve — well day before — that spring practice kicks off.

I warmed up for this today by filling out my men’s NCAA Tourney bracket — in roughly four minutes. Roughly is doing a lot of work in that sentence. It’s rough.

Now for some quick programming notes before we start:

► On July 1, Tyler James and I made the move to the On3 network and blueandgold.com and joined some amazing teammates. It’s proven to be a great move for us and, I believe, for our subscribers as well. And if you’re a potential first-time subscriber, we have a great deal — 50% off your first year with an annual subscription. With that, you get all of our premium content, plus all the value you get from a national team of writers and content creators, as well as access to every team site in the On3 network and a full year of The Athletic. Check it out at: https://www.on3.com/teams/notre-dame-fighting-irish/join/.

► If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps, what are you doing with your life? Seriously, the show keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation, so you can catch up now or later on our YouTube channel. We’ll be back next week, Monday at 7 p.m. ET, for another presentation of Football Never Sleeps with Tyler James co-hosting with me. And check out some great shows on the Blue & Gold YouTube channel as well, including the live Notre Dame Football Show, on Wednesday nights.

► The Third & Gold Podcast is available at all places where you find podcasts, as well as our YouTube Channel. On our most recent episode, we caught up with former Notre Dame offensive lineman Trevor Ruhland. The next episode will drop late next week.

As far as this week’s chat …

PLEASE include your name and hometown, along with your question(s). Eric Hansen: Exclamation points are appreciated by not required!

Here are the rules:

Eric Hansen: Only the no gambling and no spitting rules will be in play today. So fight, drink and kick off your shoes if you dare.

Off we go …

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I know you must be having a great week with the beginning of spring practice on Friday. It was a little alarming to hear about all the injuries yesterday, the running back room and the linebacker room are going to be thin. How much do you think all these injuries will affect the development of the team? I believe ND is down to two running backs, is there a space on the roster to pick up a couple of walk ons just for practice purposes? What are your three favorite parts of covering spring practice? finally , who do you have in your final four and who do you have winning it all? As always, thanks for hosting the chat and all the fantastic insights.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie. I think Notre Dame’s team development is in a lot better shape than my Final Four picks, given that I made them less than 15 minutes ago and already I don’t remember who I picked. … I think Notre Dame has a good plan in place to develop the TEAM. Now there may be some individuals playing catch-up but most of them will be cleared for full summer participation. And you can get a lot done in the summer. I also think the potential challenges of the missing pieces is largely mitigated by having the same two coordinators back for succeeding seasons for the first time since 2019. And that’s you’re not breaking in a new starting QB.

Where I think all teams might be challenged with spring injuries is that the roster sizes are now limited to 105, including walk-ons. So, you are really limited in adding those. Marcus Freeman mentioned on Wednesday he added a couple of walk-on RBs thru an open tryout. We also understand walk-on WR Xavier Southall has moved to RB. … My favorite part of spring practice is the “jersey” scrimmage that the media gets to attend the weekend before the Blue-Gold Game. It’s more informative (and entertaining) than the Blue-Gold Game, because it’s real competition and real football with not a ton of things held back. I do remember who I picked to win it all, and it’s Purdue. And no good reason other than I covered coach Matt Painter when he was the team’s point guard 100 years ago. That’s the in-depth science and research I put into my four-minute selection process!

Don in Scottsdale, Ariz.: Eric, Hope all is well with you and your family. We are having a crazy hot spell that is way early. I watched the press conference and CMF was his usual great self. Loved the question regarding leave no doubt and the one prior where he referred to his wife regarding friendships. You’ve interacted with many coaches in football and basketball. Where is CMF on the genuine scale? Does he make your job easier or harder? Do his coaches follow his lead in their interactions with the media? Thanks. A little more than 5.5 months till game 1!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Don!!!!! I wanted to reward you for the punctuation, now to your question. Authenticity of Marcus Freeman’s superpower in so many ways. On a scale of 1-10 in terms of being genuine, he’s a 12. Not that he’s incapable of spinning a word salad if he needs to, but he usually informs you that it’s a work salad ahead of time. His authenticity makes my job easier for many reasons, including that you can trust him. That supersedes any of the other benefits, but there are more. I think the assistant coaches might take a page from his book, but they have their own experiences with the media and their own personalities and what works for them. And sometimes what the media sees and what recruits see are different. Former DBs coach Mike Mickens was polite but close to the vest with the media, but very open and dynamic with recruits. That’s just one example.

Mike AKA “Mo” from Maumee OH: Hi Eric- vacationing in FL for the past several weeks- lurking online reading the great questions & your answers instead of asking questions. But with Charles Jagusah’s injury and recovery mentioned, I thought I’d ask you this: who has the higher upside- a healthy Jagusah or Will Black, and what is your reasoning? Thanks!

Eric Hansen: Mike/Mo. You are in vacation mode. You forgot our not-so-secret punctuation handshake !^! … But I’ll still answer your question … You picked two very high-ceiling guys, who ironically have both played in fewer than five college games for different reasons. But for me, it’s Charles Jagusah. A fully healthy Jagusah. His size, skill, strength, drive, athleticism, dedication to the mental side of the game are just elite. I wrote this yesterday when I did a column on Jagusah and his comeback. He’s ND’s best tackle, its best guard and probably its best center if the Irish gave him an audition there.

Ced Walker from Saginaw Michigan aka sagnasty Saginaw pride: who do u think will be #2 quarterback after spring practice God Bless This Football Team here come the irish trust the process the golden standard rally we are nd god country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us

Eric Hansen: Hi Ced. I think Blake Hebert opens the spring as the No. 2 QB behind CJ Carr, that Noah Grubbs is No. 2 by the end of spring and that June arrival Teddy Jarrard eventually rises above both of them either in fall camp or during the 2026 season.

Jack from Strongsville, Ohio: Hi Eric. I enjoyed your interview with Steve Beuerlein, especially his account of Lou Holtz trying to catch a punt. Also, I just finished a book by Ivan Maisel called American Coach. It is an extensive biography of Frank Leahy. Some of the personality traits of Leahy I found in Holtz. I would encourage ND fans to read it. Thanks as always for your great work.

Eric Hansen: Hi Jack. Thanks for the compliment and for the book recommendation.

Jim From Springfield, Ill.: ND obviously made a significant financial commitment to retain players from last season and to attract top level portal transfers. Do you believe this was one-shot, all in for this year’s decision, or will they be willing and able to continue with this going forward? As college football continues to change, what are some of the lines you don’t think ND will cross in order to keep up with the big boys? Thanks.

Eric Hansen: Hi Jim. I think the all-in element to this year that may not always be repeated is going up to the 100-scholarship mark. Ideally, ND would like to be at around 95 for instance. But in the other senses of being all-in, I don’t see a roll back. I see a strong commitment from the administration. The last part of your line of questioning is interesting, but difficult to answer, because we don’t know what the changes ahead will be. My sense is that if Congress actually gets fully involved and there are guardrails established, that will be much more in ND’s comfort zone than what we are seeing now.

Patrick from Los Angeles: Reading Rob Hunt’s description of Charles Jagusau’s multiple surgeries and the serious nature of his injury including bone infection, the question appears to loom not as to when he will return, but rather if he will recover sufficiently to play again. Assuming he is unable to play in the fall, who do you think the right guard and right tackle might be? And is anyone on the inside actually optimistic that he might be available during the 2026 campaign? From the outside the prognosis appears rather grim. Thank you for doing the chats. Your insight is much appreciated.

Eric Hansen: Hi Patrick. Having written a column about Charles Jagusah on Wednesday and having been following this behind the scenes for months, I am surprised at the range of reactions to the news yesterday when associate athletic director for sports medicine Rob Hunt spoke to the media. This isn’t a criticism of your take or your question. Maybe we did a poor job of sharing the news. I specifically asked Hunt the “when or if” question. And his answer was “when.” And colleague Mike Singer’s piece today is gold when it comes to inside info, including that on Jagusah. I think it will change your perspective.

I was telling someone earlier today, I think we have 87 doctors on our message board, but I think most of them just stayed at a Holiday Inn Express. I don’t fit in either category, but I have seen players beat these kinds of odds when there seems to be a race to be the first to say their career is over. Jaylon Smith is just one of them. And the common thread for those who do beat those odds is incredible resilience and heart, which I think Charles Jagusah has. I would not bet against him.

But I will certainly answer your hypothetical having to do with what the O-line will look like if Jagusah isn’t ready at the start of the season … I’d go with a lineup of RT Guerby Lambert, RG Sullivan Absher, C Ashton Craig, LG Will Black and LT Anthonie Knapp. The wild card in that scenario is Matty Augustine potentially winning a tackle spot, with then Knapp going inside and bumping Absher from the starting five.

Ryan from Frankfort, Ill.: Ryan good afternoon Eric who will you be watching tomorrow i would keep a eye on the kicker and punter battles GO IRISH ☘️☘️🏈🏈

Eric Hansen: Hi Ryan. Man, do I have a long list. It might be easier to tell you who I WON’T be watching. Thank goodness we get the whole two hours to observe. For me there’s three categories that stand out … newcomers, players coming back from injuries and QBs. They won’t be in pads and so no contact, so you won’t get the feel for O-line/D-line play, for tackling, etc. But there are useful elements to observe. It should be a nice day and we will be outside, I’m guessing, so I think we probably will get a peek at the kickers and punters.

Jeff from Phoenix: Cheers Eric from a 100+ degree Phoenix, its crazy, crank the A/C! I havent participated in the chats much recently, but due to the steady flow of great questions and your encyclopedic knowledge, the transcripts have kept me up to date. My question; given the number of players in the LB and DB groups that are limited or out for spring practice, is this a problematic scenario given that we have 2 new coaches at those positions? I’m sure the football school helped with defensive concepts but drills and scheme do need reps, and learning communication styles involving new coaches and players that are not able to participate seems like a significant (but not irreparable) disadvantage. Thanks!

Eric Hansen: Jeff!! 100, huh? It would take us a few say of high temps this week to get to 100. But tomorrow, high of 62. I’ll take it. … I think this would be a bigger deal if there were a new coordinator … like last year, then when you have continuity in the system. And again most of these guys will be back for the start of training camp, if not the start of summer. That’s a pretty good runway. That doesn’t mean there’s not work involved, but I think it’s a first-world problem.

Adam from Dayton, Ohio: Eric, hope you had a great St. Pat’s Day and happy March Madness! (If I recall correctly, you have family in/around Dayton, do you remember when David Letterman famously said that the University of Dayton was one of the only four places to be on St. Pat’s? haha). Football time. 1.) Jagusah news is extremely disappointing. What is the best lineup the offensive line can be without him? 2.) A bit taken aback by how many guys are out/limited for spring. Obviously KVA, Craig, and others are from last year, but did a lot of injuries occur during winter workouts? Is there anything to the Loren Landow questions from a few years back? 3.) Obviously a lot of excitement with the former Ohio St. receivers, but what is the word on Jordan Faison now that he is completely focused on football? 4.) We have seen the Francis Brewu weight room clips, who all on the team are ” Feldman Freak List” candidates? Thank you for all you do!

Eric Hansen: Hi Adam. I did not turn green on St. Patrick’s Day, intentionally or otherwise, so I consider that a successful navigation of that day. Yes, I do have family in the Dayton area, but no I don’t remember David Letterman uttering those words, not that I would doubt you. I do remember both the stupid pet tricks and the stupid human tricks segments. … to your questions … 1) I listed that lineup a little bit earlier, with Sullivan Absher stepping in for Charles Jagusah if needed. That is a really good O-line. With Jagusah in it, it has potential to win the Joe Moore Award. 2) I think Notre Dame’s transparency with the injuries may be creating the mirage there’s more than usual. I had to review my transcript from Wednesday and it appears ZERO of the injuries occurred during winter training. They were injuries that occurred last season at ND or in high school or in Porter’s case at Ohio State. Lots of postseason/pre-spring surgeries. 3) Jordan Faison without a lacrosse burden has Marcus Freeman very excited.

4) Can’t answer that without making some phone calls I don’t have time to make during the chat format. I could guess, but I already did that earlier today with the entirety of my men’s NCAA Bracket. It felt like the recurring dream of showing up and having to take a final exam when you haven’t been at class all semester…. And thank you!

John: Would it make sense if ND were to join the Big East for all sports and allow the football program to have a true independent schedule? Unless the football team makes the CFP who cares about going to the Pop Tarts Bowl? I think the BE would love 12 teams, especially the Irish. Go back to playing Purdue, Michigan and MSU to start the season. Play Clemson the next 10 or 12 years. Add Navy (and Army or Air Force) and add SEC team, Big 12 team and PAC school and two ACC teams and add 2 cupcakes and end the season with a 13 game in early December with a trip to Hawaii. What kid would love a free trip to Hawaii 3 or 4 times during college years? Hope that is not a dumb idea.

Eric Hansen: John, you would score more points with me if you included your hometown, but I’ll overlook it this week and imagine that you are from somewhere in Big East country …. I would not call your idea dumb. I think it’s good to brainstorm better scenarios for Notre Dame has the college football world around it continues to change. However, I would not endorse you idea, and I’ll tell you why: Strength of schedule would be too weak for football. It would hurt attendance as well. ND would take a revenue hit being in the Big East over the ACC. Most of the Olympic sports would be far worse off. Now what makes sense, you are right about the ACC non-playoff bowl package losing its value to Notre Dame. And there might be some fun basketball matchups.

Dave Porter from Toms River, N.J.: Does someone beat out Joe Otting for back up center?

Eric Hansen: Hi Dave. It’s possible. Remember the goal is to get your best five linemen on the field at the same time, and then retro fit them to positions. Now not everyone can play inside and on the edge, but a lot of them can. Let’s say everyone is healthy and your starting five is Guerby Lambert, Anthonie Knapp, Charles Jagusah, Ashton Craig and Will Black. Your next three best players are Sullivan Absher, Matty Augustine and Chris Terek. So while Joe Otting did a great job stepping in for an injured Craig for the USC game and a decent job thereafter. If Absher isn’t starting somewhere else on the line, maybe he ends up the backup center. Meanwhile, Cam Herron is also pushing Otting from behind. So, that competition will either elevate Otting’s game. or he’ll likely get passed over if not.

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric, this should be an interesting Spring. Do you know how many offers went out in this year’s Pot o’ Gold day?? This always seems to be a great starting point for getting early commitments. I think that ND’s running game this year will still be successful, but in a different way. I don’t see the number of explosive plays we had in ’25 but still a great compliment to an improved passing game. How many explosive running plays did we have in ’25 and how many would you project for ’26??!!! Ever since they signed OT Charlie Thom I have thought he was going to be a really good player. What should we expect to learn about him by the end of Spring?? Any chance he fits into the 2-deep by the end of fall camp??? After seeing the love for Coach Lou on Monday it was just another example of the deep bond of the ND family. Go Irish!!!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Tom. Notre Dame in recent years has used St. Patrick’s Day for a recruiting/social media blitz called Pot of Gold Day, and usually had offers in the triple digits. This year it was 4. That is not a typo. The reason, the recruiting calendar continually was getting moved up, making waiting to St. Patrick’s Day to extend offers to juniors a tactical mistake. The Irish coaches and GM Mike Martin found that they’d be much better served if they extended those offers earlier. And I do agree that it makes more sense, as much fun as that promotion was.

Tom, As far as explosive running plays, Notre Dame had 25 of 20 yards or more last season.I think ND will have fewer explosive plays in the run game in 2026 on a per=game basis, though not a dearth of them. But I think they’ll make up for those, and then some, in the vertical passing game and in yards after the catch with slants and screens.

As far as Charlie Thom, at 6-7, 274 pounds, he is a longer-range prospect and not someone that would be likely to end up in the two-deeps this year. Now, there’s a lot to like about where it’s all headed with him — eventually. Athletic, smart, hard worker, comes from the same New England prep school scene that ND plucked prodigies Will Black and Matty Augustine out of. So, you are onto something, not just this soon. By the end of spring, we’ll know how he’s doing toward moving toward his goals of getting over 300 with significant weight and strength gains. Agree with your comments on Lou Holtz. Amazing to experience that!

Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric!!! One comment and one question. There was an adage in business “If it ain’t broke don’t break it” As a young entrepreneur I read everything I could to hone my craft. One book I found very intriguing was ” If it Ain’t broke, break it.” Break-it thinkers have proven that challenging conventional thinking is the only way to stay ahead of the competition in the corporate environment of the nineties. This book and philosophy reminds me of CMF. Just replace break it with “challenging everything” and corporate environment with “college football 2020″s”. The only way to stay ahead is to challenge everything. Kudos to CMF for realizing this. Great article on Ned Bolcar. I remember him well as a NJ native going to ND. As you wrote Bolcar, a very good football player, was replaced by Michael Stonebreaker. On that same 1988 Natty team a recruited RB named Frank Stams became an AA DE/LB. On this current team with so much talent who might be the Stonebreaker who replaces a very talented starter (kind of like last year with Tae Johnson) because his talent cannot be kept off the field? And who might be a Frank Stams, changing positions, and becoming an All-American?

Eric Hansen: Len!!!!!! Thanks for the compliment on the Ned Bolcar story. I’m always impressed with him and who he is in his life after football. Great man. …So who is the player who could displace a starter? I mean, Mylan Graham is going to be a top receiver, whether he starts or not. I’m not sure if that fits. As far as a player changing positions and thriving, I’ll go with Christopher Burgess Jr. going from DE to DT and if it’s not cheating, Christian Gray moving inside to nickel. Not predicting All-America status this year for either, but either or both could pop and make an imapct… Curious Len what your craft is/was?

Tim in Atlanta: Hi Eric– appreciate these chats. What are Coach Freeman and staff doing now to avoid their misreading of the defensive line’s readiness in the fall? In your words, how are they reckoning with that costly “mirage?” Thank you!

Eric Hansen: Hi Tim. Colleague Jack Soble did a story on that Wednesday with a really good breakdown. You can find it here: ‘We’re going to do more football’: How Notre Dame tweaked spring practice to prevent September slump in 2026



The short answer is lots of tweaks in the winter program, in the structure of practices, in how they evaluate practices and offseason progress.

Coop: Will the football team wear a special patch to honor Lou Holtz this year?

Eric Hansen: Nothing official yet, but I’m confident there will be some way of commemorating Lou on game days this season.

Paul from Knoxville: Ciao Eric: Buona festa del papa!!! I hope you are celebrated today and in June. Since I may have missed the Lady Irish WBB chat, I’d like to ask your indulgence to answer a handful of WBB questions. First, I am still flummoxed as to what happened with last year’s squad. Imo it should have been at least a final 4 team. What’s your take on why they went downhill toward the end of the regular season and eventually in the NCAA tourney? Also, why did so many players with remaining eligibility hit the portal? Secondly, I give the current squad a lot of credit for significant improvement during the season. If we had more consistent post play and didn’t have to rely on our guards and wings to play like posts, we might make an interesting tourney run. So I’m wondering why the coaches were apparently unable to identify/recruit “better” posts from last year’s portal. Were few available, did they misjudge the ones recruited, or…? Lastly, I’m hopeful that Hannah, Cass, and KK will return next season … and I recognize that ND has a highly touted incoming freshman class, but I think we still need to pursue some experienced players in the portal, especially a post or two. Your thoughts? Also, what other position needs do you foresee? And what do you observe that Coach Ivey has learned from the current and immediate past seasons that may lead her to make adjustments going forward (in recruiting or other areas)? My apologies for the length and approaching the dreaded 17-parter. I’ll try to make up for it with fewer questions next time.

Eric Hansen: Paul!!!! You lively minx. Mi sembra di bere da un idrante. Whew that’s a lot to unpack. It might be easier for me to call you on the phone and talk you through it. … First, thank you for the early and persistent Father’s Day wishes. Do those come with a tie? Second, there was never enough of an ebb in the football chats to squeeze in a WBB chat, so I’ve taken those questions here. So you came to the right place. You’re also in luck getting a gift subscription from your family, because I just had a recruiting/intel piece recently … Will Notre Dame WBB still include portal additions in its roster-building plans?

I’ve written pretty extensively about everything else you’ve asked, and unfortunately, they’re all pretty layered and expansive topics that don’t translate well to the chat, in English or Italian. So let me give you my best Cliffs Notes attempt …. First, I will be covering the team this weekend in the first two rounds. … What happened to last year’s squad. Underachieved after peaking in February. Didn’t have a counterpunch to teams slowing them down and making them play in the half court. … Again, short, incomplete, unlayered answer. … Transfers were for different reasons. Some expected, some not. There was some tampering involved. .. the lack of frontcourt players on this year’s team … Kate Koval’s transfer, Leah Macy’s ACL tear, inability to get some transfer posts who were interested thru admissions. And admittedly lack of planning. I think if ND gets the right blend of returnees and transfers to go with that recruiting class, it’ll be a team with a very high ceiling.

Eric Hansen: OK, that’s going to do it for this week. Spring practice starts tomorrow (Friday) so we’ll have lots of content to check out and soothe your psyches after your brackets are busted. Thanks for all the great questions. We’ll be back to do it all over again next Thursday at noon ET.