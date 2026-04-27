Year of the Irish? Where Notre Dame players are projected in way-too-early 2027 NFL mock drafts

The 2026 NFL Draft was good for Notre Dame football. The 2027 NFL Draft could blow it out of the water.

Next year might well be the Year of the Irish, if the way-too-early 2027 mock drafts are to be believed. The last time Notre Dame had three first-round picks was 1994 (Bryant Young, Aaron Taylor and Jeff Burriss). Many believe it will repeat that feat next season.

A couple reminders: No. 1, the projected teams aren’t important. “Mock drafts” at this time of year, as The Athletic’s Dane Brugler likes to say, are really just 32-player watch lists for projected top prospects in the next cycle. They’re great content while everyone still has draft fever, and presenting them in mock draft format makes people click on them more.

And No. 2, things can and will change dramatically between now and April 2027. At this time last year, most thought Jeremiyah Love would hear his name called in the mid-to-late teens. Brugler’s projected No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks both returned to school.

With that in mind, here’s where Notre Dame players are projected in way-too-early 2027 mock drafts.

CB Leonard Moore

CBS Sports: No. 5 (Tennessee Titans)

USA TODAY Sports: No. 4 (Atlanta Falcons)

Yahoo: No. 8 (New Orleans Saints)

Tankathon: No. 6 (Tennessee Titans)

SB Nation: No. 8 (Atlanta Falcons)

Pro Football Focus: No. 5 (Tennessee Titans)

PFSN: No. 2 (Miami Dolphins)

Athlon Sports: No. 5 (Tennessee Titans)

Sporting News: No. 8 (New Orleans Saints)

Fox Sports: No. 9 (New Orleans Saints)

Many believe Moore would have been the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 draft had he been eligible.

He might not go that high in a 2027 draft that is A) Far more talented at premium positions, with superstars like Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Clemson edge rusher Collin Simmons to contend with and B) Expected to involve more high-end quarterbacks. However, no one currently has Moore falling out of the top 10. “Flawless” is a dangerous term when discussing draft prospects, but it’s difficult to find a weakness in Moore’s game.

The Round Rock, Texas product is elite in coverage. He can handle big-bodied boundary receivers or shifty slot weapons equally well, which means NFL teams can have him shadow any top-tier wide receiver he faces. If he sticks on one side of the field the entire game, he shuts down that side of the field. He is also a willing and able run defender at 6-foot-2, 197 pounds.

Moore has every physical tool (size, length, speed, change of direction) you could possibly want in a cornerback, and his intangibles are excellent, too. He could be Notre Dame’s third top-five draft pick in four seasons.

CBS Sports: No. 30 (Buffalo Bills)

USA TODAY Sports: No. 20 (Houston Texans)

Yahoo: No. 19 (Detroit Lions)

Tankathon: No. 23 (Dallas Cowboys)

Pro Football Focus: No. 22 (Dallas Cowboys)

Athlon Sports: No. 17 (Cincinnati Bengals)

Sporting News: No. 19 (Detroit Lions)

We’ll have to see how Viliamu-Asa performs when he comes back from his November ACL tear. If he’s the same player he was as a sophomore at Notre Dame, he has a chance to join Moore in the first round — despite starting only two games in 2025.

NFL teams want linebackers who can do everything, and that’s Viliamu-Asa. He can blow up blocks in the run game. He can drop back into deep zones and cover. He can move sideline to sideline and chase down horizontal action. And he can rush off the edge with a surprisingly deep bag of pass rush moves. Viliamu-Asa is a bigger linebacker at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, but it’s his ability to wreck the offense’s game plan in so many different roles that will make him a coveted prospect.

Like Moore, finding a weakness in Viliamu-Asa’s game is hard. Positional value might limit his ceiling to the back half of the first round, but he enters 2026 as a Tier 1 linebacker in college football.

QB CJ Carr

USA TODAY Sports: No. 7 (Cleveland Browns)

Yahoo: No. 5 (New York Jets)

Tankathon: No. 10 (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Sporting News: No. 5 (New York Jets)

In a seemingly loaded quarterback class, Carr’s projections are all over the place. He either went top-10 or not at all in every mock draft we surveyed.

If he has the year Notre Dame expects him to have, those with high early grades on Carr will likely be proven right. Quarterbacks with better raw tools like Texas’ Arch Manning will be the talk of the offseason, but aside from top-tier athleticism, Carr has every trait NFL teams will want in a signal-caller. He displays excellent accuracy, poise and command of the offense. He is also better off schedule than many will give him credit for, and he keeps his eyes downfield when he escapes the pocket.

Don’t panic if Carr doesn’t generate as much offseason hype as others. A great 2026 season and perhaps a College Football Playoff run will do wonders for his draft stock.

S Brauntae Johnson

PFSN: No. 11 (Washington Commanders)

Blue & Gold has interviewed PFSN’s Ian Cummings before on NFL Draft-related matters. He’s ahead of the curve here. Most don’t see it because he came on late in 2025 when Notre Dame won every game by more than 30 and no one outside South Bend paid attention, but as analysts study Johnson more over the offseason, his stock will rise.

Johnson is a prototypical free safety. He has the size at 6-foot-2, 200 points. He has speed that should clock in below 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. He has elite coverage instincts and, as a former wide receiver like Xavier Watts before him, the ball skills to turn those instincts into interceptions. Johnson had 4 picks in 2025, and he’d probably be the first to tell you that it could have been five or six.

Johnson is also as good as anyone in the sport at “running the alley,” and he was credited with only 2 missed tackles last season for a missed tackle rate of 3.8%. Johnson should give Viliamu-Asa a run for his money as Notre Dame’s second-best defensive player and draft prospect.

EDGE Boubacar Traore

CBS Sports: No. 14 (Washington Commanders)

Traore made an excellent decision to return to South Bend for his redshirt junior season. He had 7.5 sacks in 2025, but he knows as well as anyone that he wasn’t as good as he can be in 2026. If Traore consistently dominates offensive tackles on Notre Dame’s schedule, he has the traits to become a first-round pick.

Traore is explosive off the edge, with enough bend to turn the corner and get to the quarterback. He has flashed a swim move, a spin move and even a speed-to-power long-arm move throughout his career with the Irish. He is also a plus run defender, which speaks to the work he’s put into both his body and his craft over the past three years.

It’s a matter of putting it all together on a consistent basis for Traore, but if he does, this projection is not unrealistic.

OL Anthonie Knapp

PFSN: No. 28 (Kansas City Chiefs)

Knapp will have his zealots, Cummings being one of them. As a mean, physical run blocker, he should thrive at left guard this season after spending two years at left tackle. He projects as a guard in the NFL, but he has the length to kick back out to tackle if a team needs him to. In a unit that often catches the injury bug (as Notre Dame fans know well) and is only as good as its weakest link, that matters.

Knapp isn’t as freakishly talented as the other five players on this list, so he’ll need an All-American-type season to vault himself into first-round consideration. It wouldn’t be a complete shock if he did that.