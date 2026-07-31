Ari Wasserman officially predicts Buckeyes to make CFP semifinal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has made each of the last two College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes won it all just two seasons ago before being bounced in a quarterfinal upset last year.

They’re currently the national title favorite, and On3 national college football expert Ari Wasserman has the Buckeyes comfortably in the 12-team field for the third straight season.

But where does Ari Wasserman have Ohio State falling in the College Football Playoff?

Ari Wasserman CFP predictions, where Ohio State falls

Ari has Ohio State winning the Big Ten Championship and earning the No. 2 seed despite the brutal schedule the program will face this upcoming season. He slotted Notre Dame as the No. 1 seed thanks to the returning talent on the Irish roster and the light schedule they’ll play this season.

Wasserman has the Buckeyes facing No. 7 seed LSU in the quarterfinal after a Tigers win over Indiana to advance into that game against Ohio State.

Ari’s take: Kiffin pleaded with his fan base for patience in the spring because he knows it takes time to build a team capable of winning a title. Even so, Kiffin navigated a difficult SEC schedule, made the CFP, and advanced. Then the Tigers had to face Ohio State, a program that’s used to being in these games. Though LSU put up a valiant effort, the Buckeyes — backed by quarterback Julian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith — were too good for the Tigers. LSU, though, finished the season as one of the fastest-rising programs in America.

And he has the Buckeyes taking down LSU in the quarterfinal bowl game — and advancing to take on No. 3 seed Texas in a rematch of the game that’ll take place in Austin on Sept. 12.

As for the rematch between Ohio State and Texas in the semifinal…

Ari’s take: Ohio State and Texas have played enough times in the recent past in high-leverage situations for there to be a rivalry feel to the game. Heck, the Longhorns and Buckeyes played earlier in the season in a nonconference matchup. And though Ohio State has gotten the better of Texas quite a bit in the recent past, this is when the Longhorns finally break through. Texas has invested too much in this team for it not to be successful. This is the year.

He’s taking Texas, and he’s taking the Longhorns to beat Oregon in the national championship game.