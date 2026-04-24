Arvell Reese selected fifth overall by New York Giants in NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Arvell Reese was an All-American and superstar for Ohio State last season, his lone year as a starter for the Buckeyes.

Now he’s one of the first non-quarterbacks off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft: Reese was selected No. 5 overall by the New York Giants on Thursday night, just a few picks after the Las Vegas Raiders selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top overall pick.

Arvell Reese is the second of many Ohio State stars who will be drafted in this weekend’s NFL Draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate. Tate went No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

A Glenville product and Cleveland native, Reese was a superstar in the Ohio State defense in 2025, his lone season as a starter. He had 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this past season, earning All-American honors at his post at linebacker.

He and fellow starting linebacker Sonny Styles, who graduated and will go in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, as well, will become the first Ohio State linebackers to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2016, when Darren Lee did it. They’ll also be the first-ever pair of linebackers from the same college to be selected in the first round of the same NFL Draft.

Reese is the first of the incredible list of former Ohio State stars to be selected in the NFL Draft. He’s even the first non-quarterback taken in the entire draft.

After a remarkable lone season as a starter for Ohio State, Arvell Reese is heading to the New York Giants as the fifth overall pick.

Ohio State players still available in 2026 NFL Draft

+ LB Sonny Styles

+ SAF Caleb Downs

+ DT Kayden McDonald

+ TE Max Klare

+ CB Davison Igbinosun

+ TE Will Kacmarek

+ DE Caden Curry

+ DB Lorenzo Styles Jr.

+ DT Tywone Malone

+ RB CJ Donaldson

+ OT Ethan Onianwa

+ LB Joey Velazquez

+ K Jayden Fielding

+ LS Colin Johnson

+ LS John Ferlmann

