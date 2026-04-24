Caleb Downs selected by Dallas Cowboys with 11th overall pick in NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Ohio State junior superstar safety Caleb Downs has made yet another piece of history.

After a record-setting, history-making career with the Buckeyes, Downs has now become the highest-drafted safety since Jamal Adams in 2017. Downs was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He’s the fourth Buckeyes star to be selected Thursday night, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants) and linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders).

It’s just the latest piece of history Downs has made in his college football career. His long list of accomplishments make him one of the most decorated defensive players to come through the college game in recent years.

Across his three seasons of college football, here are the list of accomplishments for Caleb Downs:

+ A two-time unanimous All-American defender in 2024 and 2025

+ A two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection at safety

+ The two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year

+ The 2025 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

+ The 2025 Thorpe Award winner, given to the country’s best defensive back

+ The winner of the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy

+ A top-10 finisher in 2025 Heisman Trophy voting

+ One of four team captains for the 2025 Buckeyes football team

+ A key member of the 2024 national championship team at Ohio State

+ A True Freshman All-American in 2023 at Alabama

+ A 2023 SEC Champion at Alabama

+ 4-2 career record in the College Football Playoff

The Mill Creek (Hoschton, Georgia) High School native was a five-star prospect in the class of 2023. He chose Alabama over Georgia and Ohio State, becoming a starter and a star in his first season with the Crimson Tide. But that was his only season, because he entered the transfer portal once news broke that legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban was retiring.

And Ohio State won the re-recruiting war against Georgia for Downs, and he instantly became a superstar for the Buckeyes.

Across three seasons of college football, Downs had 257 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 12 pass deflections and two punts returned for a touchdown. During his time with the Buckeyes, he had 150 combined tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles, as well as one of his two punts returned for a touchdown.

Now he’s taking all of those accolades and all of those stats to the Cowboys. After three incredible years of college football, Caleb Downs is now the highest-drafted safety in years, going No. 11 overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ohio State players still available in 2026 NFL Draft

+ DT Kayden McDonald

+ TE Max Klare

+ CB Davison Igbinosun

+ TE Will Kacmarek

+ DE Caden Curry

+ DB Lorenzo Styles Jr.

+ DT Tywone Malone

+ RB CJ Donaldson

+ OT Ethan Onianwa

+ LB Joey Velazquez

+ K Jayden Fielding

+ LS Colin Johnson

+ LS John Ferlmann