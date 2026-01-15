Three Thoughts: Ohio State adding cornerback depth with Cam Calhoun

Three Thoughts: Ohio State adding cornerback depth with Cam Calhounby: Austin Ward9 minutes agoAWardSportsRead In AppDec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs after making a catch and is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Cam Calhoun (9) and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) during the first quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn ImagesCam Calhoun has been on a winding journey in his college career already, but Ohio State is bringing him home and adding him at cornerback.