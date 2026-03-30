Ohio State wide receivers, leaders praise new receivers coach Cortez Hankton

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton might have the easiest and the hardest job in college football this upcoming season — both at the same time.

It’s easy: make sure Jeremiah Smith, the hardest-working player on the team, continues to get better and help this insanely loaded group of pass-catchers performs at a high level. Hankton inherited a great room.

It’s hard: Hankton is “the guy after the guy,” replacing who is regarded as the best receivers coach in the history of the sport. And he must ensure the room that Brian Hartline left behind gets better — yes, better. That’s the standard.

Either way you slice it, Hankton is already at work to make sure he’s in a good spot during his first season at Ohio State. He knows what the standard is in Columbus, and he plans to uphold it.

“I’ve always respected and admired this program because of the rich tradition and culture,” Hankton said Saturday during his first press conference since taking the job on New Year’s Day. “But when you walk into the building, you truly start to understand why this place has been able to sustain this level of success. What Coach Day has done in terms of really creating the culture and the brotherhood and also coming from a space of tough love, it’s been fun to embrace.

“It’s been fun to embrace because what happens is you just— I was able to step in that room and just keep it rolling.”

What Buckeyes receivers are saying about Cortez Hankton

Hankton needed to come in the Ohio State wide receiver room and make a good first impression. That was critical, especially for the leaders of the room. Jeremiah Smith is the best player in college football, and Brandon Inniss is a veteran captain of the team. They’re at the front of the receiver room, they know the standard from Hartline’s time and they know what a receiver room should look like.

So the fact that they’re speaking so well of Hankton through a couple of weeks of spring practice is a great sign.

“Coach Hank, he brought a lot of juice to this program, especially in the receiver room,” Smith said. “Just been a big help for all of us coming in, all the young guys and me as well, and all the veterans. Just a guy that fits our culture and fits everything I’ve asked for in a receiver coach. Blessed to have him on our team.”

Inniss echoed that sentiment.

“It’s been great,” Inniss said. “Coach Hank, that’s my dog. He was recruiting me in high school, so we always had a good relationship. But ever since he came in here, it’s been a good relationship with all the guys in the room. He brings a lot of energy every day. Jermaine [Mathews] was just telling me before practice, he was like, “damn, I love Coach Hank’s energy.” I’m like, yeah, that’s what type of coach he is. But he definitely going to bring that energy every day, and that’s what we need as a coach.”

As good as Hartline was at Ohio State, the receivers in that room now have a new voice they’re hearing — which should help them take their game to the next level.

Inniss believes Hankton is a good voice to have.

“You always want to learn from as many people as you can,” Inniss said. “Well, the right people, I would say. Coach Hank is another guy you would want to learn from. But I still use the things Coach Hart has taught me, and just adding the stuff Coach Hank is teaching us now. It’s just been working. But you always want to learn from different guys, so it’s been good.”

Hankton’s job might be the easiest in college football this year. It also might just be the hardest, given the shoes he is filling.

So far, the people that matter at Ohio State have loved what Cortez Hankton has brought to the wide receiver room. And that’s a great place for him to begin his time with the Buckeyes.