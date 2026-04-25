Davison Igbinosun selected by Buffalo Bills in second round of NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Davison Igbinosun didn’t begin his career at Ohio State, but he made his presence felt across three years as a Buckeyes starter. Now he’s an NFL Draft pick with a chance to become a star at the next level.

Igbuinosun was selected in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, going No. 62 overall to the Buffalo Bills.

He’s the seventh Buckeyes star to be selected in this draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants), linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders), safety Caleb Downs (11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys), defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (36th overall to the Houston Texans) and tight end Max Klare (61st overall to the Los Angeles Rams).

Igbinosun was a three-year starter at cornerback for the Buckeyes and a starter in 10 games during his freshman year at Ole Miss in 2022.

During his Ohio State tenure, he went through a rough 2024 season in which he was heavily penalized and struggled down the field. But cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and the Ohio State staff believed he could return stronger from those issues last year. He didn.

“It’s correctable. Like anything in life is correctable,” Walton said last spring of Igbinosun. “You put work in. It’s like a life lesson. I mean, you work on it, it improves. And it keeps getting better. And then it’s different things because football has a lot going on. You got splits. You got body size. You got field position.

“So you got different calls that put you in those different roles. So you got to be able to apply all of that and know how it works so when you’re at the top of the route, you’re not in a bad position to make you have to reach and grab.”

Now after a great senior season, Davison Igbinosun is off to the NFL. He’ll begin his career as a second-round pick and will suit up for the Buffalo Bills.

Ohio State players still available in 2026 NFL Draft

+ TE Will Kacmarek

+ DE Caden Curry

+ DB Lorenzo Styles Jr.

+ DT Tywone Malone

+ RB CJ Donaldson

+ OT Ethan Onianwa

+ LB Joey Velazquez

+ K Jayden Fielding

+ LS Colin Johnson

+ LS John Ferlmann