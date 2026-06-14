In-state cornerback Deontay Malone commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS – Another boom for the Buckeyes. In-state cornerback target Deontay Malone has committed to Ohio State over Pitt, Michigan State and others.
Malone, the No. 265 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals300, has been a top target for Ohio State since earning an offer in March. The Massillon (Ohio) Washington standout quickly established a strong connection with the Buckeyes coaching staff.
Co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Tim Walton was Malone’s primary recruiter.
“Coach Walton is a great guy,” Malone told Rivals’ Allen Trieu. “I love him. We had a good time and good meetings. I feel like I’d be comfortable around him. He’s like my coach but my best friend at the same time. I got to meet head coach Ryan Day at the end of practice. It was good to talk to him. I felt blessed to talk to him.”
Deontay Malone joins an Ohio State defensive recruiting class that already features four-star Cibolo (Texas) Steele safety Eli Johnson and three-star Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep athlete Angelo Smith in the secondary.
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The Buckeyes also have five-star Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic EDGE David Jacobs, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas EDGE Wyatt Smith committed along the defensive line. Plus four-star Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook linebacker Quinton Cypher and four-star Kansas City (Mo.) Blue Spring linebacker Prince Goldsby..
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