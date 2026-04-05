Ohio State guard Gabe Cupps intends to enter transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State guard Gabe Cupps intends to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reported on Sunday.

The decision by Cupps adds to what has been a significant offseason of roster turnover for the Buckeyes and adds some intrigue moving forward with the portal officially opening on Tuesday.



Cupps, the 2022 Ohio Mr. Basketball out of Centerville, came to Ohio State last spring after spending two seasons at Indiana, though his second year with the Hoosiers was cut short by a knee injury. The third-year sophomore appeared in all 33 games for the Buckeyes this season, averaging 12.2 minutes, 1.7 points, 1.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from three-point range.



Those numbers don’t tell the full story. Cupps showed flashes throughout the year — a 9-point, 4-rebound, 23-minute performance at Oregon stood out as an example of what he could provide when given the opportunity. But head coach Jake Diebler never appeared fully comfortable leaning on him when it mattered most: in Ohio State’s season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to TCU, Cupps played just five minutes.



With Bruce Thornton out of eligibility, there was seemingly a clear path to expanded playing time heading into Cupps’ junior season. Lettermen Row sources indicated that Cupps was one of a handful of players that the Buckeyes were actively attempting to retain. Apparently that wasn’t enough to keep him in Columbus and makes his departure notable.



He joins Devin Royal as the second Buckeye to announce transfer intentions. John Mobley Jr. has entered the NBA Draft process as well, though he retains the option to return to Columbus, adding another layer of uncertainty to Diebler’s backcourt picture heading into next season.



The most immediate ripple effect may be how this changes the approach with Taison Chatman and his future. Chatman, who many expected could enter the portal himself, now becomes a significantly more important piece of Ohio State’s roster construction. If the Buckeyes lose both Cupps and Chatman, Diebler will need to find multiple guards through the portal.

Ohio State made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021 in Diebler’s second season. There’s now a new layer to the roster rebuild needed in his third.