Ohio State women's guard Dasha Biriuk will enter transfer portal

COLUMBUS – Ohio State women’s basketball guard Dasha Biriuk is leaving the program after one season.

Biriuk announced on Monday that she intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. She posted the following message on social media.

“I just want to take a moment to say thank you,” Biriuk wrote on Instagram. “I’m truly grateful for my time here at Ohio State and everything this experience has taught me, both on and off the court.

Thank you to the coaching staff for your guidance and belief in me, and to my teammates for the hard work, support, and memories we’ve shared. I’m also so appreciative of the managers and the staff behind the schemes who do so much every day – it never goes unnoticed.

To the fans, thank you for all of your support throughout this journey. It has meant more than you. I’ll always be thankful for this chapter and everything that came with it.

After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my opportunities. I’m looking forward to finding the right fit to continue growing both on and off the court.”

Biriuk appeared in 20 games for Ohio State as a freshman. She averaged 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds while playing 7.3 minutes per game. Biriuk had a career high 25 points in the Buckeyes’ blowout win over Niagara in November.

Biriuk, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard originally from Ukraine, chose Ohio State over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in the 2025 cycle. She was the No. 72 overall prospect and No. 20 shooting guard in the Rivals Industry Rankings last cycle.

Ohio State now has three open roster spots after losing Chance Gary and T’Yana Todd to graduation and departure of Biriuk. The Buckeyes do have four-star guard Atlee Vanesko coming in which leaves two spots for Kevin McGuff’s staff to fill.