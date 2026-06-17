Ohio State lands Rivals300 cornerback Jaden Carey

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has its second commitment of official visit season. Four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Jaden Carey chose the Buckeyes over Auburn and Miami.

Carey, the No. 223 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals300, is someone that cornerbacks coach Tim Walton has been recruiting for over a year. He earned an offer from the Buckeyes following a strong performance at one of Ohio State’s one-day prospect camps last summer. Carey has since made three trips up to Columbus including his official visit.

Jaden Carey joins an Ohio State defensive recruiting class that already features four-star Massillon (Ohio) Washington cornerback Deontay Malone, four-star Cibolo (Texas) Steele safety Eli Johnson and three-star Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep athlete Angelo Smith in the secondary.

The Buckeyes also have five-star Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic EDGE David Jacobs, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas EDGE Wyatt Smith committed along the defensive line. Plus four-star Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook linebacker Quinton Cypher and four-star Kansas City (Mo.) Blue Spring linebacker Prince Goldsby.

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