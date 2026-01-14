Ohio State legend James Laurinaitis inducted into NFF College Football Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Ohio State linebackers have long seen James Laurinaitis as the model of how a best-case career for a Buckeyes linebacker could look.

Wednesday has provided another example of where that career can take them.

The Ohio State linebackers coach has been named to the NFF 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class, becoming the 29th Buckeye player to be enshrined and earn one of the the sport’s most prestigious honors. This was the seventh straight year that Laurinaitis had been nominee.

It’s hard to argue he didn’t deserve it. He probably deserved it earlier than he got it.

The best linebacker in Ohio State history?

From 2005 to 2008, Laurinaitis was simply the most dominant linebacker in college football. There’s a real argument that he’s the greatest linebacker in Ohio State history.

The Minnesota native is one of eight players in Ohio State history named a three-time All-American. As the team’s middle linebacker, No. 33 led Buckeyes in tackles as a sophomore, junior and senior. He finished his career with 375 total tackles, seventh-best in school history, along with 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions.

Hardware followed his production. Laurinaitis won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s best defensive player in 2006. He won the Butkus Award as the country’s top linebacker in 2007. That same year, he also won the Lott IMPACT Trophy in 2008. He was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. James Laurinaitis is the only Buckeye to ever win that award twice. He was a finalist for national awards 12 times over his final three seasons in Columbus.

Whew.

On the field, Laurinaitis helped Ohio State to four consecutive Big Ten championships and two BCS Championship Game appearances. He set a title game record with 18 tackles against LSU in 2008. And to be clear, he never lost to Michigan as a player. There are four pairs of Gold Pants after going 4-0 against the Wolverines.

Following his college career, Laurinaitis was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. While his NFL career wasn’t as lauded as his collegiate years, Laurinaitis was the same reliable, dependable star at both levels. He started all 112 games during his seven seasons with the Rams. Laurinaitis finished as the franchise’s all-time leading tackler with 852 total stops. He added 16.5 sacks and 10 interceptions over that stretch, recording at least 100 tackles in every season. His NFL career concluded in New Orleans in 2016.

James Laurinaitis excelling off the field, too

After his playing career, Laurinaitis went into local broadcasting in Columbus, returning to the city that molded him. He was inducted into the Ohio State Hall of Fame in 2018.

Despite major success as a broadcaster early in his retirement, James Laurinaitis couldn’t stay away from the game for long, entering the coaching profession in 2022 at Notre Dame. One year in South Bend was all he needed to prove his worth as a coach. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes brought him back to Ohio State in 2023. A one-year graduate assistant, Laurinaitis has quickly become one of the game’s best position coaches and recruiters. He’s often used his career as a road-map for recruits, a reminder of the opportunity that being a Buckeye can provide.

Add College Football Hall of Fame member to those opportunities.