Ohio State freshman defensive tackle Jarquez Carter entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State freshman defensive tackle Jarquez Carter is entering the transfer portal after just one season with the Buckeyes program.

He appeared in seven games for the Buckeyes this season while also battling injuries at times.

Carter is the latest Buckeyes defensive lineman to enter the portal, joining Maxwell Roy, Eric Mensah, Logan George, Dominic Kirks and CJ Hicks.

Ohio State is in the process of overhauling the defensive line room because of the departures and the new realities of college football. The Buckeyes have already added a proven veteran in former UCF defensive tackle John Walker.

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong, Jayvon McFadden, Justin Terry Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well. Defensive tackle is a position in serious flux, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

