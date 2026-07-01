Ohio State lands commitment from top-ranked 2028 prospect Jett Harrison

COLUMBUS—The Harrison family tree is planting more roots in Columbus as Jett Harrison has committed to play his college football at Ohio State.

The news, broken by Steve Wiltfong, feels surprising only in its timing. Harrison has made three separate visits with the Buckeyes in the last three months and the relationship with Harrison and new receivers coach Cortez Hankton has been strong and only improving. Harrison made a pair of visits to campus in June—including a stop for a one-day recruiting camp—and those trips were pivotal in his decision. It was clear how comfortable he felt on campus that day. Here’s what Lettermen Row wrote following that camp visit.

There are many people who sat and watched every move Jett Harrison made during his one-day workout at Ohio State on Thursday. LR did the same. Every movement was highly-scrutinized, as expected. Harrison, as a prospect, is close to a no-brainer. He has prototype size at receiver. His efficiency in and out of routes is elite. But it was the stuff after Harrison’s workout that really stood out to us. Jett Harrison, like Marvin Sr. and Jr., is a low-key guy. He’s not a big, boisterous personality—though he seems more comfortable with the spotlight than his big brother did—but it was worth noting that he didn’t slink into the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and hide away through the afternoon. Jett spent the day doing what Harrisons do: he watched football. He talked football. Jett stuck close to Cortez Hankton, Devin Jordan and the host of current and former Ohio State receivers who were lingering around to watch him work out. And that’s what really stood out to us: Jett Harrison is comfortable with the Buckeyes.

Oregon, Miami and others were involved in the recruitment but Ohio State was always the prohibitive favorite to land Jett Harrison. He’s the country’s top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2028 but, like his older brother and father, Harrison isn’t an attention seeker. There was a belief that he’d commit whenever he was ready to and that, apparently, is now. It’s not a surprise to anyone who has met Marvin Harrison or Marvin Harrison Sr. that the decision was made without much fanfare.

“I think I do best to stay humble and keep working,” Jett Harrison told Rivals last month. “I don’t really interact with the social media and stuff — it is just stay humble and play football. That is where my focus is.”

Now Harrison will be able to focus on those things without the dramatics that seem pre-requisite for a wide receiver. Ohio State has locked in his commitment and the Buckeyes will work to surround him with other high end receivers in his class. That could include Brysen Wright, Braylon Clark, Jaylen Addai or anyone else because the gravity of a commitment from Jett Harrison this early will draw them in.

It’s a huge win for Cortez Hankton and the Buckeyes. It’s a major stepping stone for Harrison, who compares himself favorably to his older brother at the same stage.

“I think I’m better than him at this age,” Harrison said. “I’m more developed. He had his strengths, I have mine, and we are similar, but different, but at this age, going into my junior year, I would say I am ahead.”

Now the next steps begin for Jett Harrison and Ohio State. To no one’s surprise, Harrison will be doing that in Columbus.

Jett Harrison is commitment No. 3 for the Buckeyes in 2028. He joins four-star running back Elijah Newman-Hall and four-star defensive linemen Jameer Whyce in the Ohio State verbal commitment column.

