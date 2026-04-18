Ohio State adds depth to backcourt in Duquesne transfer Jimmie Williams

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has landed its latest addition from the transfer portal, as former Duquesne guard Jimmie Williams has committed to the Buckeyes.



Williams was the Duquesne’s second leading scorer in his first season with the Dukes after transferring from South Florida. He averaged 15.1 PPG, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 33 games. Following the season, Williams was named 3rd Team All-Atlantic 10.

He becomes an important piece for head coach Jake Diebler, who has been reshaping Ohio State’s backcourt all offseason. Projected starter John Mobley Jr. remains in the NBA Draft process but is expected to return to Columbus, and the Buckeyes already added Justin Pippen through the transfer portal earlier this cycle.

Williams gives Diebler necessary depth behind both — a need that grew considerably when Gabe Cupps and Taison Chatman entered the portal, joining Devin Royal and Colin White on the list of offseason departures.



Jimmie Williams gives Diebler another piece to build around as the portal window remains open and the Buckeyes continue to reshape the 2026-27 roster. He had portal interest from Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, SMU and others after announcing his intentions to leave Duquesne.

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