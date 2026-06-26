Sting Factor: Kaylon Bailey picks Colorado over Ohio State

Lettermen Row Football Recruiting
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- Top ten offensive prospects who stood out at Ohio State's 2026 summer camps
- FOOTBALL Luke Montgomery setting bar high for himself, offensive line in pivotal 2026 season
- BASKETBALL RECRUITING Recruiting Intel: Ohio State women's basketball hosted top 2028 targets on Monday, Tuesday
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING New prediction in for Ohio State to land five-star prospect
More Lettermen Row News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
4-star Camden Noe preps for busy fall visit slate
BASKETBALL
Jake Diebler not afraid to lean into Ohio State legacy, basketball brotherhood
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One observation of every Ohio State basketball player from the Buckeyes' Vet Camp practice
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Highly-ranked CB Jermaine Cobbins hopes to see SEC, Big Ten games this fall
BASKETBALL RECRUITING