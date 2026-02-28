LIVE UPDATES: Tracking NCAA Tournament bubble action, impact on Ohio State
COLUMBUS — The NCAA Tournament bubble watch is reaching its final stages. There are only a couple more games of resume-building for teams across the country before Selection Sunday.
Follow here for live updates about Saturday’s college hoops action for bubble teams with some commentary on what it all means for Ohio State.
Lettermen Row is getting set for the weekend of bubble basketball with a primer of every game featuring bubble teams — and what it all means for Ohio State.
Missouri rolls past Mississippi State02/28/2026 01:36:39 PM
Bubble team Missouri is having no trouble in Starkville.
NC State loses02/28/2026 01:35:38 PM
NC State falls to a bad Notre Dame team. The day is off to an incredible start.
Iowa suffers embarrassing loss to Penn State, falls back onto bubble02/28/2026 01:34:07 PM
Not great for the Hawkeyes…
The full slate of weekend bubble action can be found below:
Bubble teams are in bold.
Saturday’s matchups featuring bubble teams
Seton Hall at No. 6 UConn (Noon, FS1)
Fordham at VCU (12:30 p.m., USA Network)
Missouri at Mississippi State (1 p.m., SEC Network)
Oklahoma State at Cincinnati (2 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
UCLA at Minnesota (2 p.m., FS1)
San Diego State at New Mexico (2 p.m., CBS)
South Carolina at Georgia (3 p.m., SEC Network)
Pittsburgh at California (4 p.m., ACC Network)
No. 12 Nebraska at USC (4 p.m., Big Ten Network)
Texas at Texas A&M (4 p.m., ESPN2)
TCU at Kansas State (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Oregon State at Santa Clara (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network)
Virginia Tech at No. 18 North Carolina (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Ole Miss at Auburn (8:30 p.m., SEC Network)
What it means for Ohio State: Seton Hall, USC and Virginia Tech are all expected to lose at home, but those three teams are behind Ohio State in most projections anyway, so losses by them won’t move the Buckeyes up. Upset wins by either could prove fatal to the Buckeyes’ chances at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. But road upset losses from Missouri, UCLA and TCU could prove to be great results for the Buckeyes this weekend.
There are three true double-bubble games on Saturday: Oklahoma State at Cincinnati, Texas at Texas A&M and San Diego State at New Mexico. Those are all games to watch for the sake of Ohio State’s tournament chances. Of course, any other upsets from non-bubble teams over bubble teams will go a long way for the Buckeyes.
Sunday’s matchups featuring bubble teams
No. 8 Purdue at Ohio State (1:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 13 Michigan State at Indiana (3:45 p.m., CBS)
What it means for Ohio State: Nothing on Saturday truly matters for the Buckeyes if they lose to Purdue on Sunday. Because the Boilermakers present the final Quad One opportunity for Ohio State in the regular season, and the Big Ten Tournament won’t be any easier terrain for Ohio State to score a Quad One win.
It’s also a critical day for the Buckeyes because fellow bubble team Indiana, which is currently ESPN expert Joe Lunardi’s last team in the field of 68, hosts Michigan State with a massive opportunity to solidify itself as a tournament team. It’s a resume-boosting chance for both the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers. If either can grab one before meeting next weekend on the final day of the regular season, it would go a long way for their respective NCAA Tournament chances.