LIVE UPDATES: Tracking NCAA Tournament bubble action, impact on Ohio State

COLUMBUS — The NCAA Tournament bubble watch is heating up with just a few weeks of resume-building until Selection Sunday.

Follow here for live updates about Saturday’s college hoops action for bubble teams with some commentary on what it all means for Ohio State.

*** JOIN THE DISCUSSION AT LETTERMEN ROW FOR JUST $1 ***

By: Spencer Holbrook Virginia Tech first bubble team to tip on Saturday The Hokies (56 NET, 59 KenPom) need a win on Saturday. They’ll take on Wake Forest at home a week after getting blown out at home by Florida State.

Bubble teams are in bold.

Friday night’s bubble results

No. 7 Purdue 93, Indiana 64

No. 22 Miami (OH) 91, Bowling Green 77

What it means for Ohio State: There was actually a case to be made that Ohio State may have wanted Indiana to upset Purdue despite the Hoosiers finding themselves also on the bubble. Because if Indiana had pulled the upset and beaten Purdue for the second time this season, the matchup between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers at the end of the regular season would have been a Quad One opportunity for Ohio State — and a winnable one at home. But that game was a complete blowout.

As for Miami, the Redhawks haven’t lost a game this season; they’re nearing a perfect regular season, but even one stumble could cost them because of how bad their resume is — opening the door for other bubble teams. That stumble didn’t come against Bowling Green on Friday night.

Saturday’s bubble watch

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (Noon, ACC Network)

Miami (FL) at No. 14 Virginia (2 p.m., ESPN2)

Texas at Georgia (3:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Missouri at Arkansas (4 p.m., ESPN)

Oregon at USC (4 p.m., FS1)

West Virginia at TCU (5 p.m., Peacock)

San Diego State at Colorado State (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Georgetown at Seton Hall (6 p.m., FS1)

Stanford at California (6 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 10 Illinois at UCLA (8 p.m., FOX)

New Mexico at Fresno State (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Texas A&M at Oklahoma (8:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Kentucky at Auburn (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

UCF at Utah (9 p.m., ESPN+)

Santa Clara at San Francisco (10 p.m., ESPNU)

What it means for Ohio State: Nearly every team on the bubble will be in action Saturday. And Ohio State is the only bubble team in action Sunday, meaning the Buckeyes will know where every other bubble team sits before they take the floor against Michigan State on Sunday afternoon. Multiple bubble teams will go on the road for tricky February conference matchups, including Miami, Missouri, San Diego State, New Mexico and Texas A&M.

But it’s actually some of the bubble teams at home that have the most to lose. Virginia Tech recently took a horrible home loss to Florida State and has another tough home game as it hangs onto its bubble case by a thread. UCLA faces a top-10 team at home after losing on the road earlier this week. And Auburn carries a five-game losing streak and a 14-12 overall record into its matchup against Kentucky. Slip-ups at home are bad for bubble teams. Plenty of chances present themselves across the sport this weekend.

Sunday’s matchups featuring bubble teams

Ohio State at No. 15 Michigan State (1 p.m., CBS)

What it means for Ohio State: This is the first of three straight Quad One matchups for Ohio State in what is the toughest stretch of the season. If the Buckeyes can pull off a road upset over the Spartans, they will solidify their stance as an NCAA Tournament team. A loss doesn’t kill the Buckeyes, but it does remove some margin for error against Purdue and Iowa next week in the other two Quad One matchups.