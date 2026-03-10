Ohio State reveals 2026 spring football roster, updated jersey numbers

COLUMBUS — Ohio State officially opened spring practice on Tuesday with its first day of football.

With that, the Buckeyes have an updated spring practice roster, full of players with new jersey numbers and freshman with their jersey numbers for the first time.

The full updated roster can be found below:

Folks, we have a spring football roster pic.twitter.com/3PC83G50Nn — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) March 10, 2026

Some notable number changes from the Buckeyes roster, with their old numbers and new numbers posted:

Player Old number New number DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr. 97 2 DE Zion Grady 15 9 LB Riley Pettijohn 20 5 SAF Jaylen McClain 18 8 SAF Leroy Roker 28 10 DL Beau Atkinson 14 12 LB Ty Howard 25 52

Ohio State has 14 new transfers on its roster from the transfer portal. One, offensive lineman Vasean Washington, is not on the spring roster and will join the the program in the summer. Here are the new numbers for the Ohio State transfers:

Player Number DB Earl Little Jr. 1 WR Devin McCuin 3 DL James Smith 3 DL Qua Russaw 4 WR Kyle Parker 5 SAF Terry Moore 11 LB Christian Alliegro 14 DB Cameron Calhoun 18 CB Dominick Kelly 24 RB Ja’Kobi Jackson 24 DL John Walker 55 TE Hunter Welcing 84 TE Mason Williams 86 LS Dalton Riggs 48 K Connor Hawkins 96 P Brady Young 93

Ohio State opened spring practice Tuesday with the first session of the new season. Lettermen Row has full coverage of the Buckeyes first day of spring practice, including observations from both the offensive sides of the football.

