Ohio State reveals 2026 spring football roster, updated jersey numbers

Spencer-Holbrookby: Spencer Holbrook1 hour agoSpencerHolbrook

COLUMBUS — Ohio State officially opened spring practice on Tuesday with its first day of football.

With that, the Buckeyes have an updated spring practice roster, full of players with new jersey numbers and freshman with their jersey numbers for the first time.

The full updated roster can be found below:

Some notable number changes from the Buckeyes roster, with their old numbers and new numbers posted:

PlayerOld numberNew number
DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr.972
DE Zion Grady159
LB Riley Pettijohn205
SAF Jaylen McClain188
SAF Leroy Roker2810
DL Beau Atkinson1412
LB Ty Howard2552

Ohio State has 14 new transfers on its roster from the transfer portal. One, offensive lineman Vasean Washington, is not on the spring roster and will join the the program in the summer. Here are the new numbers for the Ohio State transfers:

PlayerNumber
DB Earl Little Jr.1
WR Devin McCuin3
DL James Smith3
DL Qua Russaw4
WR Kyle Parker5
SAF Terry Moore11
LB Christian Alliegro14
DB Cameron Calhoun18
CB Dominick Kelly24
RB Ja’Kobi Jackson24
DL John Walker55
TE Hunter Welcing84
TE Mason Williams86
LS Dalton Riggs48
K Connor Hawkins96
P Brady Young93

Ohio State opened spring practice Tuesday with the first session of the new season. Lettermen Row has full coverage of the Buckeyes first day of spring practice, including observations from both the offensive sides of the football.

+ OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS from Austin Ward: Practice Observations on offense as Ohio State opens spring camp
+ DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS from Spencer Holbrook: Defensive observations from first day of Ohio State spring football practice

Ohio State also hosted an elite surprise visitor on Tuesday, the first day of spring football practice. Mick Walker has the scoop here.