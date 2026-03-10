Ohio State reveals 2026 spring football roster, updated jersey numbers
COLUMBUS — Ohio State officially opened spring practice on Tuesday with its first day of football.
With that, the Buckeyes have an updated spring practice roster, full of players with new jersey numbers and freshman with their jersey numbers for the first time.
The full updated roster can be found below:
Some notable number changes from the Buckeyes roster, with their old numbers and new numbers posted:
|Player
|Old number
|New number
|DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr.
|97
|2
|DE Zion Grady
|15
|9
|LB Riley Pettijohn
|20
|5
|SAF Jaylen McClain
|18
|8
|SAF Leroy Roker
|28
|10
|DL Beau Atkinson
|14
|12
|LB Ty Howard
|25
|52
Ohio State has 14 new transfers on its roster from the transfer portal. One, offensive lineman Vasean Washington, is not on the spring roster and will join the the program in the summer. Here are the new numbers for the Ohio State transfers:
|Player
|Number
|DB Earl Little Jr.
|1
|WR Devin McCuin
|3
|DL James Smith
|3
|DL Qua Russaw
|4
|WR Kyle Parker
|5
|SAF Terry Moore
|11
|LB Christian Alliegro
|14
|DB Cameron Calhoun
|18
|CB Dominick Kelly
|24
|RB Ja’Kobi Jackson
|24
|DL John Walker
|55
|TE Hunter Welcing
|84
|TE Mason Williams
|86
|LS Dalton Riggs
|48
|K Connor Hawkins
|96
|P Brady Young
|93
Ohio State opened spring practice Tuesday with the first session of the new season. Lettermen Row has full coverage of the Buckeyes first day of spring practice, including observations from both the offensive sides of the football.
