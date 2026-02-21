Meet The Commits: An in-depth look at all nine commits in Ohio State's 2027 class

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has nine verbal commits in its 2027 class as the month of March approaches

The Buckeyes are currently the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the country and have the top class in the Big Ten, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Lettermen Row provides a look at all of Ohio State’s verbal commits this cycle as of Feb. 21.

Five-star EDGE David Jacobs

Hometown: Roswell, Georgia

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Commitment Date: Dec. 29, 2025

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson

Top Offers: Georgia, Miami and Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 overall prospect, No. 1 EDGE and No. 1 prospect in Georgia

Rivals ranking: No. 19 overall prospect, No. 2 EDGE and No. 3 prospect in Georgia

Five-star WR Jamier Brown

Hometown: Huber Heights, Ohio

School: Wayne (Ohio)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Commitment Date: November 23, 2024

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton

Top Offers: Miami, Notre Dame and Texas

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 overall prospect, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 1 prospect in Ohio

Rivals ranking: No. 13 overall prospect, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 1 prospect in Ohio

Four-star safety Eli Johnson

Hometown: Cibolo, Texas

School: Steele (Texas)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 186 pounds

Commitment Date: November 15, 2025

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri

Top Offers: Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99 overall prospect, No. 9 safety and No. 14 prospect in Texas

Rivals ranking: No. 80 overall prospect, No. 8 safety and No. 12 prospect in Texas

Four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

School: Huntington Beach (Calif)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 222 pounds

Commitment Date: December 2, 2024

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler

Top Offers: Michigan, Texas and USC

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 115 overall prospect, No. 10 quarterback and No. 12 prospect in California

Rivals ranking: No. 162 overall prospect, No. 13 quarterback and No. 14 prospect in California

Four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

School: Millbrook (N.C.)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Commitment Date: December 19, 2025

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis

Top Offers: Clemson, Georgia and Miami

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 168 overall prospect, No. 10 linebacker and No. 8 prospect in North Carolina

Rivals ranking: No. 260 overall prospect, No. 17 linebacker and No. 10 prospect in North Carolina

Four-star offensive lineman Kellen Wymer

Hometown: Liberty Center, Ohio

School: Liberty Center (Ohio)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 270 pounds

Commitment Date: November 2, 2025

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen

Top Offers: Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 241 overall prospect, No. 15 offensive lineman and No. 7 prospect in Ohio

Rivals ranking: No. 70 overall prospect, No. 4 offensive lineman and No. 2 prospect in Ohio

Four-star offensive lineman Brody McNeel

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

School: Godwin (Va.)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 265 pounds

Commitment Date: November 18, 2025

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen

Top Offers: Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 338 overall prospect, No. 21 offensive lineman and No. 8 prospect in Virginia

Rivals ranking: No. 124 overall prospect, No. 5 offensive lineman and No. 2 prospect in Virginia

Three-star offensive lineman Mason Wilt

Hometown: St. Clairsville, Ohio

School: St. Clairsville (Ohio)

Height: 6-foot-4.5

Weight: 290 pounds

Commitment Date: November 2, 2025

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen

Top Offers: Florida State, Penn State and West Virginia

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 529 overall prospect, No. 42 offensive lineman and No. 21 prospect in Ohio

Rivals ranking: No. 41 offensive lineman and No. 25 prospect in Ohio

Three-star safety Angelo Smith

Hometown: Hollywood, Florida

School: Chaminade Madonna Prep (Florida)

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 160 pounds

Commitment Date: September 21, 2025

Primary Recruiter: Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri

Top Offers: Miami and Toledo

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 579 overall prospect, No. 62 safety and No. 61 prospect in Florida

Rivals ranking: No. 78 safety and No. 91 prospect in Florida