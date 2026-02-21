Meet The Commits: An in-depth look at all nine commits in Ohio State's 2027 class
COLUMBUS – Ohio State has nine verbal commits in its 2027 class as the month of March approaches
The Buckeyes are currently the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the country and have the top class in the Big Ten, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.
Lettermen Row provides a look at all of Ohio State’s verbal commits this cycle as of Feb. 21.
Five-star EDGE David Jacobs
Hometown: Roswell, Georgia
School: Blessed Trinity Catholic (Ga.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 225 pounds
Commitment Date: Dec. 29, 2025
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson
Top Offers: Georgia, Miami and Notre Dame
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 overall prospect, No. 1 EDGE and No. 1 prospect in Georgia
Rivals ranking: No. 19 overall prospect, No. 2 EDGE and No. 3 prospect in Georgia
Five-star WR Jamier Brown
Hometown: Huber Heights, Ohio
School: Wayne (Ohio)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Commitment Date: November 23, 2024
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton
Top Offers: Miami, Notre Dame and Texas
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 overall prospect, No. 3 wide receiver and No. 1 prospect in Ohio
Rivals ranking: No. 13 overall prospect, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 1 prospect in Ohio
Four-star safety Eli Johnson
Hometown: Cibolo, Texas
School: Steele (Texas)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 186 pounds
Commitment Date: November 15, 2025
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri
Top Offers: Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99 overall prospect, No. 9 safety and No. 14 prospect in Texas
Rivals ranking: No. 80 overall prospect, No. 8 safety and No. 12 prospect in Texas
Four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
School: Huntington Beach (Calif)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 222 pounds
Commitment Date: December 2, 2024
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler
Top Offers: Michigan, Texas and USC
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 115 overall prospect, No. 10 quarterback and No. 12 prospect in California
Rivals ranking: No. 162 overall prospect, No. 13 quarterback and No. 14 prospect in California
Four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
School: Millbrook (N.C.)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Commitment Date: December 19, 2025
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis
Top Offers: Clemson, Georgia and Miami
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 168 overall prospect, No. 10 linebacker and No. 8 prospect in North Carolina
Rivals ranking: No. 260 overall prospect, No. 17 linebacker and No. 10 prospect in North Carolina
Four-star offensive lineman Kellen Wymer
Hometown: Liberty Center, Ohio
School: Liberty Center (Ohio)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 270 pounds
Commitment Date: November 2, 2025
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen
Top Offers: Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 241 overall prospect, No. 15 offensive lineman and No. 7 prospect in Ohio
Rivals ranking: No. 70 overall prospect, No. 4 offensive lineman and No. 2 prospect in Ohio
Four-star offensive lineman Brody McNeel
Hometown: Richmond, Virginia
School: Godwin (Va.)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 265 pounds
Commitment Date: November 18, 2025
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen
Top Offers: Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 338 overall prospect, No. 21 offensive lineman and No. 8 prospect in Virginia
Rivals ranking: No. 124 overall prospect, No. 5 offensive lineman and No. 2 prospect in Virginia
Three-star offensive lineman Mason Wilt
Hometown: St. Clairsville, Ohio
School: St. Clairsville (Ohio)
Height: 6-foot-4.5
Weight: 290 pounds
Commitment Date: November 2, 2025
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen
Top Offers: Florida State, Penn State and West Virginia
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 529 overall prospect, No. 42 offensive lineman and No. 21 prospect in Ohio
Rivals ranking: No. 41 offensive lineman and No. 25 prospect in Ohio
Three-star safety Angelo Smith
Hometown: Hollywood, Florida
School: Chaminade Madonna Prep (Florida)
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 160 pounds
Commitment Date: September 21, 2025
Primary Recruiter: Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri
Top Offers: Miami and Toledo
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 579 overall prospect, No. 62 safety and No. 61 prospect in Florida
Rivals ranking: No. 78 safety and No. 91 prospect in Florida