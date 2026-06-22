Ohio State has the attention of 2028 TE Luke Sohyda after summer offer

<p>COLUMBUS – It is rare that a prospect comes to one of Ohio State’s summer camps and the coaches staff doesn’t know much about them prior to that day. However, that did happen at the Buckeyes’ first 7-on-7 team camp on June 10.</p> <p>The Ohio State coaching staff didn’t know much about 2028 tight end <a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/luke-sohyda-289000/"><strong>Luke Sohyda</strong></a> from Canonsburg (Pa.) <a href="https://www.on3.com/high-school/canon-mcmillan-canonsburg-pa-23197/"><strong>Canon-McMillan</strong></a> High School coming into the day. But he left campus with an offer from the Buckeyes after a strong showing.</p> <p>“It’s pretty awesome,” Sohyda said to <a href="http://youtube.com/LettermenRow">Lettermen Row</a> when asked about being offered after camp. “I mean, it’s Ohio State, most kids don’t ever get that offer, so it’s pretty awesome.”</p> <p>Tight ends coach Keenan Bailey watched the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Sohyda in his first game but he didn’t notice any other Ohio State coaches at his pool play games. </p> <p>Then once the tournament started Bailey and quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler watched his first game. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and general manager Mark Pantoni joined them to watch Sohyda’s second game. Finally, wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton watched his final game of the day.</p> <p>Sohyda enjoyed seeing all of them watching him and his teammates.</p> <p>“Coach Kee kind of talked to me at the very beginning, and then from there it was like, nobody’s second game,” Sohyda said. “I was like, it is what it is, you can’t be too greedy or stuff like that. So I was kind of waiting and waiting. Next thing you know, I met the quarterback coach, and next thing it’s a GM talking to me. And then it’s kind of cool, it’s just everybody starts showing up for you.”</p> <p>Earning an offer from Ohio State is a special moment in itself but earning one after being watched by almost the entire offensive coaching staff made it all the more special for Sohyda.</p> <p>“It’s pretty cool,” Sohyda said. “It’s not something you really think about most of the time. Kind of growing up, you’re like, you want that dream of playing college football. And next thing you know, most coaches are sitting here watching you. It’s pretty awesome.”</p> <p>Sohyda is excited to get back to Columbus for a game this fall.</p> <p>“I’m super excited, I mean, this is something you only dream about, so it’s pretty awesome to earn that and come back to it.”</p> <p>Sohyda has earned offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Virginia tech since being offered by the Buckeyes. Wake Forest and NC State have also offered the Western Pennsylvania native after working him out at camp.</p>