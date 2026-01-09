Ohio State backup safety Malik Hartford entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State backup safety Malik Hartford is entering the transfer portal after missing most of his junior season with an injury.

Hartford appeared in two games for the Buckeyes this season before deciding to shut things down and redshirt. He played 22 total snaps in the Ohio State’s week two matchup against Grambling. Then in week three he played 16 snaps against Ohio.

The Buckeyes have now lost four defensive backs to the Transfer Portal. Cornerbacks Bryce West and Aaron Scott both entered last week. West has since committed to Wisconsin while Scott continues to visit other schools. Safety Keenan Nelson Jr. also entered the portal this week. He was primarily a special teamer at Ohio State after transferring from South Carolina.

Ohio State returns Jaylen McClain at safety next season but beyond him, they’ll have to rely on young players like Leroy Roker, Faheem Delane and even freshman Blaine Bradford in the secondary.

Malik Hartford joins Ohio State players in the transfer portal

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong, Jayvon McFadden, Justin Terry Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well. Defensive tackle is a position in serious flux, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Malik Hartford is the latest to enter.