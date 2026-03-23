Around the Diamond: Buckeye baseball sweeps Butler, softball goes 3-2 at Ohio State tournament

COLUMBUS – Ohio State baseball has up-and-down start to the season but the Buckeyes swept Butler over the weekend.

The Buckeyes opened the series with a 11-0 win over the Bulldogs in seven innings on Friday night. Outfielder Noah Furcht led the Buckeyes at the plate with three hits. Furcht, infielder CJ Reid and outfielder Miles Vandenheuvel shared the team lead in RBIs with two each in the Buckeyes run rule win.

On the mound, Kuzniewski threw the first complete game of his career. He had five strikeouts and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched. Kuzniewski has struggled at times as the Buckeyes’ Friday night starter but he dominated Butler.

Ohio State beat 13-3 in eight innings on Saturday to secure the series win over the Bulldogs. Designated hitter Dane Harvey homered twice in the Buckeyes blowout win, which was a career-high. He also led the Buckeyes with a career-high six RBIs. Pitcher Chris Domke got the win on Saturday. He struck out six and gave up just two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings pitched.

The Buckeyes secure the sweep, and their sweep milkshakes, with a 14-4 win over Butler on Sunday. Similar to what Harvey did on Saturday, outfielder Alex Bemis led the team offensively with two home runs. His two homers and six RBIs were both career-highs. Second baseman Henry Kaczmar also homered for Ohio State on Sunday. Pitcher Pierce Herrenbruck went five innings and allowed just two runs to earn the win on the mound. He struck out four and allowed just five hits.

Butler is not comparable to the teams that Ohio State will play in the Big Ten but any sweep is a good sweep. It’s also good to have a Big Ten Player of the Week which is what Alex Bemis was named after he hit .467 with seven hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs and nine runs scored last week as the Buckeyes went 4-0.

Up next for Ohio State is a mid-week game against Wright State at Bill Davis stadium on Tuesday, March 24.

Softball goes 3-2 at the Ohio State tournament

Softball also had a winning weekend after going 3-2 at the Ohio State tournament, which they hosted at Buckeye Stadium.

Ohio State went 2-0 on Friday with both games ending on a walk-off. Infielder Sami Bewick’s three-run home run secured the Buckeyes’ 10-0 win over Indiana State in the afternoon. The Buckeyes then beat Campbell 8-6 in the evening on a two-run home run from outfielder Hadley Parisien.

Freshman pitcher Jenna Molk earned both wins. She went the distance in the Buckeyes shutout against Indiana State and came on in relief against Campbell.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes then dropped its two games on the second day of the Ohio State Tournament, falling 6-5 to Louisville and 11-5 to Campbell.

Ohio State got back in the win column on Sunday with a 11-1 run-rule win over Indiana State. Parisien and infielder Kiki Estrada each had two homers apiece, with infielder Abbie Wilhelm adding one.