Former Kentucky center Andrija Jelavić commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes have their second transfer commitment of the offseason. Ohio State has added more size to its front court.

Former Kentucky center Andrija Jelavić has committed to Ohio State, sources confirmed to Lettermen Row. Jonathan Givony of Draft Express first reported the news. Jelavić joins backup big men Josh Ojianwuna and Ivan Njegovan in the Buckeyes backcourt.

The 6-11, 225-pound sophomore out of Croatia averaged 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals in 15.6 minutes per contest across 32 games played. Jelavic started 20 games for UK and finished with four double-figure scoring performances along with 12 outings of five-plus boards.

Ohio State needs to add a starting point guard and center out of the portal. Jelavic likely slots in as the Buckeyes starting center.

The core of the Buckeyes’ roster appears to be set. They are bringing back starters John Mobley Jr. and Amare Bynum for next season. Mobley will occupy the shooting guard spot while Bynum will remain at power forward.

Ohio State is also expected to retain the abovementioned Ojianwuna and Njegovan as it attempts to get bigger in the front court. Additionally, the Buckeyes have Anthony Thomson and Alex Smith coming in as part of the 2026 class. Thompson is a five-star prospect and is expected to start at small forward. Smith, on the other hand, will likely be one of Ohio State’s top bench options.

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