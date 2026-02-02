Both Buckeye basketball signees included in updated Rivals150 for 2026 class

COLUMBUS – Ohio State basketball signed a pair of blue-chip prospects during the early signing period.

Rivals has released its updated 2026 Rivals150 on Monday. The list includes both Buckeyes signees including one being a five-star. Lettermen Row takes a few moments to break down the updated rankings.

Anthony Thompson

Ohio State signee Anthony Thompson is maintained his five-star status in the updated 2026 Rivals150. The Hudson (Ohio) Western Reserve Academy standout fell a few spots in the updated rankings but he is still inside the top ten at No. 9 overall. Rivals also ranks Thompson as the No. 4 small forward in the 2026 class.

Here is a the break down from Rivals national basketball analyst Jamie Shaw about what made Thompson a five-star:

“Anthony Thompson has been known as a shooter. The 6-foot-7, long-armed wing shot 38.7 percent from three on 5.5 attempts on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit this summer. However, toward the end of the summer, and into the off-season/preseason, we are starting to see Thompson round out his game to be more of a scorer. He is attacking the basket more, getting to the free-throw line, and showing a one and two dribble pull up. Even with the still relatively long runway he has to get there, the ceiling remains high with Thompson and much of that is due to his positional size and shooting abilities. He should be able to put some big numbers on the board this high school season, and it will be interesting to see the progression he continues to make.

Thompson is currently No. 5 in the Rivals Industry Ranking with 247sports ranking him No. 7 and ESPN ranking him No. 13.”

Thompson is highest-ranked prospect to join the Buckeyes since D’Angelo Russell in the 2014 class. He committed to Ohio State over Indiana in November and signed with them a few days later during the early signing period.

Alex Smith

Four-star power forward Alex Smith also fell a few spots in the updated 2026 Rivals150. Smith is now the No. 122 overall prospect and No. 18 power forward in the 2026 class, according to Rivals. He was previously inside the Top-100.

Regardless, Smith has had a strong senior season at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep. He looks like someone that could help Ohio State next season coming off the bench.