Ohio State signee Anthony Thompson named McDonald's All American

COLUMBUS – Ohio State signee Anthony Thompson continues to add to his impressive basketball resumé.

In November, Thompson became the highest-ranked prospect to sign with the Buckeyes since D’Angelo Russell in the 2014 class. Well, Thompson earned another major accolade that puts him in the same space as Russell and other Ohio State legends on Monday.

Thompson, a Lebanon, Ohio native, was named a McDonald’s All American on Monday. He becomes the first Ohio State signee to be named to the game since Russell in 2024. Other former Buckeyes that have played in the McDonald’s All American game are Jared Sullinger, Deshaun Thomas, Mike Conley and Greg Oden

READ: 2026 McDonald’s All American Game boys roster revealed

Thompson is currently the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 3 small forward in the 2026 class, according the Rivals Industry Rankings. Rivals has Thompson ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 4 small forward in the class.

As a senior, Thompson is averaging 24 points per game for Hudson (Ohio) Western Reserve Academy in the Elite Prep League. He has played the past two seasons at Western Reserve Academy after playing the first seasons of his high school career at Lebanon (Ohio) High School.



Jake Diebler said the following about Thompson after he signed with Ohio State in November:

“Anthony is a special player. His combination of size, skill and athleticism gives him unique versatility. Who he is, aligns with what our program is all about and the basketball IQ he has will help him be really impactful right away. Being from Ohio and coming to Ohio State means something to him, and we are excited for Anthony and his family to join ours.”

The 2026 McDonald’s All American Game will be played in Phoenix on March 31 and Thompson is officially part of the game.