Bruce Thornton selected No. 31 overall in 2026 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets

COLUMBUS — The Houston Rockets selected Ohio State senior guard Bruce Thornton with the No. 31 overall pick in 2026 NBA Draft. Thornton was the first pick of the second round on Wednesday night.

Thronton is the program’s first draft pick since Brice Sensabaugh, who was in his recruiting class, was drafted No. 28 overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is Ohio State’s 59th draft pick in program history.

Thornton heads to the NBA after becoming the all-time leading scorer in program history at Ohio State. He scored 2,164 points during his four seasons with the Buckeyes. He was also a rare four-time captain for the Scarlet and Gray.

Overall, Thornton left Ohio State in a much better spot than when he arrived in Columbus. In addition to becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer this past season, he also led the Buckeyes to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in four years.

Head coach Jake Diebler met with the media on Wednesday. He spoke glowingly of Thornton’s draft prospects.

“We talked yesterday and we texted again this morning,” Diebler told Lettermen Row and the assembled media. “I think Bruce is an NBA player. Every NBA scout I’ve talked to or NBA decision maker that I’ve talked to, I’ve told them, there’s not a lot of guarantees in this, but I can guarantee you your head coach is going to love Bruce Thornton. He’s going to work hard every single day. He’s going to impact winning every single day.

“We’ve gotten great feedback. There’s a lot of excitement about him and his potential at the next level. In his future, we’re excited to see how that plays out. All he needs is just a crack from the door open and he’ll bust through. He’s going to make it happen. There’s no question.”

Now Thornton is officially an NBA player. He will have his work cut out for him to make the roster in Houston but at least he is teaming up with former Ohio State standout Jae’Sean Tate.