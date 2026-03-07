Bruce Thornton passes Dennis Hopson to become Ohio State's all-time leading scorer

COLUMBUS – Point guard Bruce Thornton has etched his name in the record books at Ohio State.

With 12 points against Indiana on Senior Day, Thornton has scored 2,097 points during his Ohio State career and officially passed Dennis Hopson to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Thornton, a four-year captain for the Buckeyes, started his senior season outside the top ten of the all-time leading scorers but steadily worked his way up the list. He passed program legends like Jim Jackson, Michael Redd, William Buford, Jerry Lucas and, of course, the aforementioned Hopson this season on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer at Ohio State.

On Friday, Thornton met with the media. Reporters asked him what it would mean to become the Buckeyes’ all-time. Thornton admitted that he never thought this day would come but that it would still mean something to him and his family.

“It would mean a lot,” Thornton said. “Especially with all of the great players that came through here and played at a very high level and put this place in great positions. I never thought this would ever be a thing. If you told me freshman year this could happen, I would tell you to get out of my face.”

Head coach Jake Diebler also spoke with the media on Friday. Diebler believes people should celebrate Thornton’s commitment to Ohio State, in addition to him becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

“His career should be celebrated across the country because it defies the norm,” Diebler said. “We all want players like that.”

Thornton is one of small number of high-major basketball players across the country that has spent his entire career at one school. He said on Friday that a simple message from is mother is why he stayed Ohio State, despite the program’s struggles.

“My mom always told me, if you’re going to start something, you have to finish,” Thornton said. “Everything is different now with NIL and the portal changes, but I just stay true to who I am.”

Thornton was loyal to Ohio State for four years. His reward is becoming the Buckeyes’ all-time leading scorer and adding his name to the list of program legends.