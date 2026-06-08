Ohio State releases jersey numbers for freshmen, transfer newcomers

COLUMBUS — The hype for next season is building for the Ohio State basketball program. It’s all because after the recent NCAA Tournament appearance, the Buckeyes added a five-star freshman and key transfer newcomers.

All of them have their jersey numbers for the upcoming basketball season now.

Here are the new jersey numbers for Ohio State transfers:

Former Memphis guard Curtis Givens III: No. 2

Former Duquesne guard Jimmie Williams: No. 3

Former Kentucky center Andrija Jelavic: No. 4

Former California guard Justin Pippen: No. 10

And here are the new jersey numbers for the incoming freshmen, including five-star McDonalds All-American forward Anthony Thompson:

F Anthony Thompson: No. 6

F Alex Smith: No. 9

C Vuk Lazarevic: No. 88

ICYMI: Ohio State makes new coaching hires last week

The Buckeyes hired William Buford, a Toledo native who starred with the program from 2008 to 2012, as an assistant last week.

He was a McDonald’s All-American before becoming the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2009. Buford made the 2012 Final Four at Ohio State and is fourth on the Buckeyes’ all-time scoring list.

Ohio State also hired a new strength and conditioning coach. Dave Richardson will take over that aspect of the program, coming in after Quadrian Banks stepped down last month. Richardson has been in strength and conditioning for nearly 30 years, most recently as the Arkansas basketball strength and conditioning coach since 2018.

Richardson worked at Ohio State in the past, serving as the strength and conditioning coach for Thad Matta in 2005. He was with the Buckeyes from 2005 to 2017, helping the program to two Final Four appearances and numerous other NCAA Tournament runs.

Jake Diebler also announced the promotion of Jamall Walker from assistant coach to associate head coach after the departure of Joel Justus, who left Ohio State for the same post at Vanderbilt. Walker joined Diebler’s staff as an assistant coach in April 2024 and has climbed the ladder on the staff. Walker came to Columbus after spending four seasons on Bryce Drew’s staff at Grand Canyon University. During those four years, Walker helped the Lopes make three NCAA Tournaments — all three by winning the 2021, 2023 and 2024 WAC Tournament Championship.