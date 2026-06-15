Four-star Ohio State commit LJ Smith reclassifies, will enroll this summer

COLUMBUS — Ohio State commit LJ Smith has been pledged to the Buckeyes class of 2027 for months now.

He’ll skip a year of prep basketball and begin his college career a year early: Smith is reclassifying to the 2026 class and will enroll with the Buckeyes immediately. He’ll be on the roster for the upcoming season, Year Three under Jake Diebler.

The four-star Mouth Of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy shooting guard committed to Ohio State back in November, choosing the Buckeyes over North Carolina, Kansas, Tennessee and other heavy hitters in college hoops.

Smith is the No. 21 overall prospect and No. 4 shooting guard and top player in the state of Virginia in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Rivals is a bit lower on Smith. He is the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 8 shooting guard in the 2027 Rivals150. But those rankings will see a major change now as Smith will slot somewhere into the rankings of the 2026 class since he’s moving in with those players.

He joins an impressive Buckeyes signing haul that includes five-star McDonald’s All-American forward Anthony Thompson, three-star forward Alex Smith and three-star center Vuk Lazarevic.

His presence on the next Ohio State team gives the Buckeyes a deep stable of guards, starting with junior star John Mobley Jr. The Buckeyes added transfers Jimmie Williams (Duquesne), Curtis Givens III (Memphis) and Justin Pippen (California) to their backcourt for the starting lineup or bench. Now LJ Smith will add to that.

It does, however, leave Diebler and the Buckeyes with no committed prospects in their 2027 recruiting class as they look to capitalize on the momentum created from landing elite players in the 2026 class and making the most recent NCAA Tournament — the program’s first trip to the Big Dance in four years.

LJ Smith was the only piece committed in that 2027 class. But with changes coming to college hoops and his potential clear, Smith is reclassifying and will join Ohio State this summer to kickstart his time with the Buckeyes a year early.

More on Ohio State commit LJ Smith

Recently named a standout from Nike EYBL Atlanta by Rivals’ recruiting expert Jamie Shaw, LJ Smith has been impressive during the summer hoops circuit after a great junior season at Oak Hill Academy.

His coach at Oak Hill Academy, John Zito, broke down LJ Smith’s game with Lettermen Row’s Mick Walker.

“I think all these guys, not just our guys, but any high school guys need to get bigger, faster, stronger, for obvious reasons, at the college level,” Zito said.

“And then, for him specifically, he’s super gifted in scoring the ball. I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good of a facilitator and initiator he can be. He’s obviously extremely talented putting the ball in the basket. But I think at the highest level, he’s going to be an incredible point guard. And his ability to score will help him continue to be a really good point guard. He reminds me a lot of Immanuel Quickley, who I had in high school as well.”

As for the scout’s eye on Smith, Jamie Shaw had good things to say:

“LJ Smith is a confident guard, at his best when asked to score the basketball,” Shaw said. “He has range on his jump shot and a consistent release with a good base, able to make off platform shots playing off movement. He has a solid handle and is able to get his team into sets or reinitiate an offense.

“There will be some questions defensively, but he has the tools to be at least solid in time. But his thing is scoring and as he polishes that aspect, learning his spots within the offense, that is where the intrigue remains.”