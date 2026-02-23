Ohio State forward Puff Johnson eligible for remainder of season

COLUMBUS — Ohio State forward Puff Johnson has been a major contributor off the bench since receiving his Temporary Restraining Order on Jan. 17, which granted him the ability to play for the Buckeyes this season.

The Buckeyes hoops program will have Johnson for the rest of the season now.

A Franklin County judge granted Johnson a preliminary injunction, giving Johnson the ability to finish the season with Ohio Sate. The injunction prevents the NCAA from ruling him ineligible this season, his sixth and final year of college hoops. That decision came Monday, a day after Johnson started for Ohio State against Michigan State in a narrow 66-60 road loss to the Spartans.

Since being granted the initial TRO on Jan. 17, Johnson has played in seven games for the Buckeyes. He is currently averaging three points and a rebound per game in those seven games, one of them as a starter.

Johnson’s best performance came two weeks ago against USC, when he scored eight points and had a rebound and a steal in the win over the Trojans.

Before suiting up for Ohio State, Johnson was at Penn State for two seasons and North Carolina for three years. While at Penn State in 2024-25, Johnson averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across the entire season, his best of his college career.

Now Puff Johnson finish that college career with a few more games at Ohio State. He’s officially eligible to play for the rest of the season with the Buckeyes thanks to a Franklin County judge.

