Ohio State to play Cincinnati in outdoor exhibition as a part of the CareSource Invitational

COLUMBUS – Ohio State basketball fans have been asking the program to schedule the other high-major programs in Ohio. Well, the Buckeyes have done just that.

The Buckeyes will play Cincinnati in an outdoor exhibition at the Lindner Family Tennis Center as a part of the CareSource Invitational supporting mental health. CareSource announced the news on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, October 7, the same Center Court that welcomes the biggest names in tennis for the Cincinnati Open will transform into a basketball arena hosting men’s teams from University of Dayton, Ohio State, University of Cincinnati and Xavier University,” CareSource wrote in a press release. “The event will raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention.”

Ohio State will play Cincinnati while Dayton will play Xavier. The exact time of the games are still to be determined since it is an outdoor event but they will take place on Wednesday, October 7.

It has been 14 years since the Buckeyes played Marquette on the USS Yorktown as a part of the Carrier Classic. Jake Diebler wasn’t around the program at the time so he is excited about to a part of an outdo game.

“That’s planning in and of itself to put a basketball court outside, and the venue you’re using as well,” Diebler told Lettermen Row and the assembled media on Wednesday. “I think getting all four teams together and doing it in a venue like that, it’s exciting, and you might as well try something different. It’s going to be really early in the preseason, so it’ll be a great time for everybody to get some minutes and just see where you’re at relative to someone else.

“The great thing now with having the additional exhibition game is you get a different marker than what you traditionally have. I’m excited that it’s outdoors. I’ve never been a part of a live game outside like that.”

It would be more interesting to see Ohio State play Cincinnati in a regular season game but for now an outdoor exhibition will have to do.