Mark Titus sounds off on Ohio State hoops: 'Ohio State basketball fans are the worst'

COLUMBUS — Ohio State basketball fell in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon, losing to TCU 66-64 to end Jake Diebler’s second season in control of the program.

In the immediate aftermath of that loss, many Ohio State fans were angry with the last sequence, in which the Buckeyes had 4.3 seconds to go the length of the floor, only to miss a half-court heave at the buzzer. They weren’t happy to see the program fail to win a tournament game and extend the Sweet 16 drought that dates back to 2013. And a good portion of them were calling for Diebler’s job after two seasons with the Buckeyes.

But former Ohio State basketball player Mark Titus, who was a walk-on for the Buckeyes from 2006-2010 — the best four-year stretch of Ohio State hoops in the modern era — wrote a book about his experience playing for Thad Matta, became a famous blogger who founded Club Trillion and now works for Barstool Sports, seems to be fed up with Ohio State basketball fans.

Titus delivered a rant about the program’s fans, who he claims are ‘the worst fans in the world’ who ‘parachute in around late January’ once football season ends and only care for certain days of the year. Here’s what Titus said on his show ‘Mostly Hoops With Mark Titus & Co.‘:

Warning: language

“We have the worst fans in the world, Ohio State,” Titus said. “Ohio State basketball fans are the worst fans in the world. They’re the worst. They’re literally the worst, because they watch football all year. They don’t even pay attention to the basketball program. They parachute in around late January, early February. They look up the rankings, and if we’re not ranked in the top 10, they’re just like, “everything sucks, fire everybody, this is terrible.” They have no idea what they’re talking about. They don’t even know the names of the G**d*** players. And they b**** like they want us to be a top-10 program, which I do too. But where’s that? The reason the top-10 programs are the top-10 programs is because they carry themselves like top-10 programs 365 days a year. And the fans are invested in the program. And people are coming to the games. And the people are studying the recruits. And they pour their passion into this. They don’t just pop in and say, “we’re in the tournament? Okay, I’ll sit down and watch this game.” And then we lose the game, and you’re like, “fire the coach.” It’s absurd, dude.”

Titus took extreme exception to the idea that Jake Diebler should be fired based on the final play, in which the Buckeyes had 4.3 seconds to go the length of the floor but only got a halfcourt shot off. That shot missed, ending the season. Diebler is facing heat because that shot came out of a timeout, and a play was not executed.

“I saw, everybody wants to fire Jake Diebler. They want to fire Jake Diebler because of the final play,” Titus said. “Do you think, you have to be f***ing brain dead to believe that Jake Diebler, with that timeout, which by the way, he didn’t call the timeout. Everybody killing him for that. They’re like, “why not advance the ball and call a timeout? Fire Diebler.” Well, because watch the f***ing play back. The players immediately are calling timeout. Guess what happens when a player on the court goes like this [timeout sign] at a ref? Guess what happens? It’s a timeout. They call timeout, and there’s nothing the coach can do. … You think Jake Diebler was drawing up a play, and he’s like, “all right guys, here’s what we got. I got this play in my back pocket, I just came up with this. We’re gonna inbound it to Bruce. I want you to dribble four times in the backcourt and throw up a half quarter at the buzzer. That’s what I want.” That’s how people are reacting. They’re like, “that’s the play you draw up?” No, you f***ing idiot. That’s not the play he drew up. The execution was poor, and you could like, I’m not saying the blame is 0 percent on him. At a certain point, the players have to, but I’m saying that people act like it’s 100 percent him, and that’s the play he drew up. And that he was just over there just like, “duh, I don’t f***ing, I don’t know, anybody got any ideas? Why don’t we do, Bruce, why don’t we do, I’ll just throw it to you. And you kind of f***ing just figure it out.” It’s not what happened. He drew up a play. This is college basketball. You have a bunch of guys that are young that aren’t putting these high pressure situations. This happens all the time.”

Then Titus went back to his initial complaint about the fanbase and what he believes is a lack of year-round passion. The former Ohio State hoops player says the program’s fans want top-10 results but will quickly move on from basketball and turn their focus elsewhere — especially football.

He wants to see more investment from the fans — and from the athletic department and boosters when it comes to funding, saying the program has no money.

“I’m like, where have you [the fans] been all season? What is this? I can’t stand it, dude,” Titus said. “I can’t, it drives me crazy. I’m actually like getting pissed off about it. And that’s not even a rant to defend Jake. It’s a rant to like, if you care about the program, care about the program tomorrow. Now the season’s over, right?

“Guess what North Carolina’s going to do? Tomorrow, North Carolina’s like, all hands on deck. Figure this sh*t out. They’re like, we have to figure this out. Ohio State fans are going to be like, “what’s football recruiting look like? Who we got coming up? Anybody look at the football schedule? I think wrestling’s going on.” They just move on to the next thing, and then they wait for basketball season to roll back around, and then demand that we’re one of the best programs in the country. It doesn’t work that way. You have to invest. You have to invest money. We don’t have any f***ing money in the basketball program. We don’t have any like fan support in the basketball program. It’s absurd, but you still have the expectation like we should be Duke or Kansas or whatever. Pisses me off.”