John Mobley, Devin Royal set to return for Buckeyes at Iowa

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has a huge boost incoming for its matchup at Iowa: John Mobley Jr. will be available for the Buckeyes on Wednesday night after missing three straight games.

Mobley is second on the team in scoring this season, averaging 15.1 points per game for the Buckeyes. He’s also their best 3-point shooter.

Mobley suffered the hand injury in the second half of the Buckeyes home win over USC on Wednesday night, heading to the bench to be checked out midway through the second half. He was ruled out indefinitely with the hand injury a day later, and he missed the Buckeyes matchup against No. 14 Virginia on Saturday evening; Ohio State lost that game 70-66. He then missed the 86-69 beatdown win over No. 24 Wisconsin on Tuesday night as other Buckeyes stepped up and played well without Mobley in the lineup.

Taison Chatman started all three games in place of the injured Mobley for Ohio State. He is expected to return to a bench role.

Ohio State is expected to have forward Devin Royal in the lineup, as well. He missed the road loss to Michigan State on Sunday with an illness, but he will be available.

The bad news for the Buckeyes: they can’t seem to have their entire starting five available at once. Forward Christoph Tilly is now out for the Iowa matchup with an illness.

So Ohio State will be short-handed still for the Iowa game. But Mobley and Royal will return, a big boost for a team that needs it at a critical time.

Ohio State NCAA Tournament resume

Ohio State doesn’t have have many good wins on its resume.

Ohio State is currently one of Joe Lunardi of ESPN’s first four teams out of the field. The good news to go with that: The Buckeyes have just one truly bad loss, that coming at Pittsburgh on a buzzer-beating shot in November.

Ten of the Buckeyes’ 11 losses are to Quad-One opponents.

NET: 37

KenPom: 39

Key wins: vs. Wisconsin (home), vs. USC (home), vs. West Virginia (neutral), vs. UCLA (home), at Northwestern (road)

Bad losses: at Pittsburgh

The remaining Ohio State basketball schedule can be found below: