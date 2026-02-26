Ohio State blown out by Iowa as NCAA tournament hopes continue to fade away

COLUMBUS – For the first time all season, Ohio State has lost back-to-back games. The Buckeyes were blown out by Iowa 74-57 in Iowa City on Wednesday night.

Forward Devin Royal was the Buckeyes leading scorer in the loss to the Hawkeyes. He finished with 16 points and two rebounds.

Ohio State’s second leading scorer was guard John Mobley Jr., who returned to the court after missing three games with a broken finger. Mobley had 15 points and three assists in his return.

Guard Bruce Thornton was the only other Buckeye in double figures. He finished with ten points and three assists. Thornton’s chance of breaking the all-time scoring record at Ohio State took a hit with his low scoring output against Iowa. However, he still has three games left in the regular season.

As for the rest of the starting lineup, forward Amare Bynum had eight points and a team-high six rebounds. Ivan Njegovan got the start at center with Christoph Tilly out due to an injury. Njegovan finished with five points, three rebounds and one block.

Guard Taison Chatman scored three points off the bench. He was the only non-starter to score for Ohio State against Iowa.

The Buckeyes return to the court on Sunday, March 1. They’ll host No. 8 Purdue inside the Schottenstein Center. It could potentially be Ohio State’s last opportunity to add another quad-one win to its resume with the Penn State and Indiana games both currently being quad-two games.

