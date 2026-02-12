Ohio State complete second half comeback, beats USC

COLUMBUS – Ohio State got up off the mat on Wednesday night. After being blown out by rival Michigan over the weekend, the Buckeyes rallied from being down at the half to beat USC 89-82.

Guard Bruce Thornton led the way for the Buckeyes. Thornton finished with 21 points and 8 assists against the Trojans. He also had six rebounds.

Three of Ohio State’s other five starters also finished in double-digits. Guard John Mobley Jr. had 13 points.

Forwards Devin Royal and Amare Bynum finished with 19 and 11 points respectively. Royal led the Buckeyes with seven rebounds. Center Christoph Tilly added in nine points.

The Buckeyes also got some much-needed bench scoring against the Trojans. Forward Puff Johnson had eight points while guard Taison Chatman had five.

Next up for the Buckeyes is their final nonconference game of the season. Ohio State will face No. 15 Virginia on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 in Nashville.

Ohio State will then welcome Wisconsin into the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 17. The Buckeyes will wrap up the month with back-to-back road games at Michigan State on Feb. 22 and at Iowa on Feb. 25.

