Buckeyes trounce Penn State, handle business in State College

COLUMBUS – Wednesday could have been a letdown game for Ohio State but Jake Diebler’s squad handled business. The Buckeyes beat Penn State 94-62 in State College to improve to 19-11 on the season. They are also now 11-8 in Big Ten conference action.

Guard John Mobley Jr. was the Buckeyes leading scorer in their win over the Nittany Lions. Mobley was 8-of-9 from three and finished the game with 28 points. He also had four assists and four rebounds.

Mobley’s running mate, Bruce Thornton, finished with 18 points and five assists. Thornton is now just 12 points away from breaking the all-time scoring record at Ohio State. He will have the opportunity to do so against Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

The rest of the Buckeyes’ starting five also finished in double figures. Forwards Devin Royal and Amare Bynum both had 14 points while center Christop Tilly finished with 10. Royal was rebound shy of a double-double after grabbing a team high nine boards.

Ohio State hosts Indiana on Saturday, March 7 in its regular season finale. It will be the Buckeyes final home game of the season and final game of Bruce Thornton’s career inside the Schottenstein Center.

After that, the Buckeyes will head to Chicago next week for the Big Ten Tournament where they will attempt to put some finishing touches on their NCAA Tournament resume.

