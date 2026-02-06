Buckeyes dominate Maryland in College Park

COLUMBUS – Ohio State got a much-needed Big Ten road win on Thursday night. The Buckeyes beat Maryland 82-62 in College Park to improve to 15-7 and 7-6 in conference action.

Much like the entire Ohio State team, center Christoph Tilly bounced back in a big way against Maryland and finished as the Buckeyes leading scorer. He had 19 points and three rebounds in the win over the Terrapins.

Guard duo Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr. combined for 32 points on Thursday night. Thornton was the Buckeyes second leading scorer with 17 points while Mobley was right behind him with 15.

The only other Ohio State player that had double-digits against Maryland was backup guard Taison Chatman. He finished with 10 points which was his third straight game in double figures.

Next up for Ohio State is a home game against arch-rival Michigan on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Buckeyes will then host USC inside the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 11.

Jake Diebler’s squad has its final nonconference game of the season on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, against a ranked Virginia team in Nashville. Ohio State will then host Wisconsin on Feb. 17. The Buckeyes will wrap up the month with back-to-back road games at Michigan State on Feb. 22 and at Iowa on Feb. 25.

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.