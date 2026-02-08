What Ohio State coach Jake Diebler said after the Buckeyes loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes got run off the court by rival Michigan on Sunday afternoon. The second-ranked Wolverines beat Ohio State 82-61, the programs worst home loss in decades.

Following the loss, head coach Jake Diebler met with the Lettermen Row and the assembled media. Below what he had to say about Ohio State’s loss to rival Michigan.

Diebler on the lack of fight from Ohio State against Michigan

“Yeah, I gotta go back and watch. I don’t know that I would say there was a lack of effort, there was a major lack of physicality. Those are two different things. I mean, there’s some correlation to some degree. But we didn’t lack effort, we lacked major physicality. And to give you an example, a shot goes up,it’s not like we weren’t running hard to the rim. The problem was, we were running hard to the rim, and not running hard to hit somebody, and creating contact so we could rebound down the floor. That’s not an effort thing, that’s a lack of physicality and that’s a lack of attention to detail.

“So that’s where I’m most disappointed, I think, is our lack of physicality today. We had that against them the first time. And I think to their credit, they saw some of that and they hit us more than we hit them. You gotta be physical in this game, gotta be really physical in this game. So that’s kind of my viewpoint on that right now, just without going back and watching.”

Diebler on where the program is after the loss

Right now, we lost a Big Ten game at home, really don’t like losing Big Ten games at home. And so there’s not time to sit here and go through that stuff. We’re collecting data on everything that goes into putting the team together. There’s some areas we gotta continue to grow and improve in, and we are. We’re working while the season goes along to do that. But yeah, listen, I said this from the day I got this job. Myself, our staff, these players, there’s a standard in this program that we don’t run from. College basketball is different now than it’s ever been and how you get back there, there’s things that come into play. But we’re working as hard as we can to get back, yes.

We’re not trying to just be good, right? Trying to win championships here, and that’s what we’re working towards. And I’m not afraid of that, I’m not afraid of that at all. We’re taking steps, we’re getting better, we’ve shown some improvement. I would love to get there tomorrow, and there’s a lot of season left. So I think that’s the most important thing to remember. Today was really disappointing. They’re a really good team. Again, we’re a good team, and we’re gonna continue to fight and scratch and claw to get this program where I think it belongs. It’s what I want for this team and our former players. So other people may have opinions about what that is. I don’t know what those are. It doesn’t really matter to me. To me, the standard is way up here. And we gotta fight every single day to get there. That’s what we’re doing.”