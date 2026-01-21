What Ohio State coach Jake Diebler said after the Buckeyes win over Minnesota

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes beat Minnesota 82-74 in overtime on Tuesday. Ohio State is now 13-5 on the season with a trip to Ann Arbor to play No. 3 Michigan coming up on Friday.

Following the win, head coach Jake Diebler met with the Lettermen Row and the assembled media. Below what he had to say about Ohio State’s win over Minnesota.

Diebler’s opening statement:

“As far as the game goes, this was a Big Ten battle that had just a maybe abnormal amount of big runs from both teams, and I thought we had great response throughout the course of the game. Offensively, got a little stagnant there in stretches, particularly against their zone, and proud of the way that our guys responded out of timeouts, executed plays, and then ultimately got the job done, so that’s the most important thing, and this is life in the Big Ten

Diebler on Ohio State handled being in a back-and-forth game:

“I think we got to stay poised at a high level and I thought our guys did. Two in particular offensive rebound scores. That’s not acceptable. I thought we lacked some detail on the glass. We didn’t go hit enough. We ran, turned, ran into the paint, gave up long rebounds, and then in our zone actually did it a couple times too, so disappointed in the rebounds and a couple of the lack of attention to detail, from a scouting report standpoint, defensive plays where we let guys play to their strengths when we know better. Our guys have worked really hard at knowing that stuff.

So aside from that, I mean, if you followed this team, Minnesota, for the last five, six games, you shouldn’t be surprised that they played the way they did. They’re a good team, and it was really important for us, because of the way they’ve started games, to come out and get a good start, so again, a couple things that were self-inflicted wounds that prevented us from, I think, maybe pushing it ahead, and they capitalized. That’s what good teams do when you make mistakes like that.”