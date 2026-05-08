Ohio State adds seven-footer Vuk Lazarevic to its 2026 class

COLUMBUS – Ohio State basketball may be done in the transfer portal. However, the Buckeyes aren’t done adding to their roster.

Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy center Vuk Lazarevic has committed to Ohio State. The 7-foot-1, 215-pound Lazarevic is originally from Serbia but came to the United States last offseason to play on the Nike EYBL Scholastic circuit.

Lazarevic averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Wasatch Academy this season. The seven-footer also averaged 1.2 blocks per game.

Lazarevic joins an Ohio State recruiting class that already features five-star Hudson (Ohio) Western Reserve Academy small forward Anthony Thompson and three-star Upper Arlington (Ohio) power forward Alex Smith. The Buckeyes’ 2026 recruiting class ranks 18th in the country.

Ohio State also added four transfer this offseason. In the backcourt, the Buckeyes brought in former Cal guard Justin Pippen, the son of former NBA Hall of Fame inductee Scottie Pippen, former Duquesne guard Jimmie Williams and former Memphis guard Curtis Givens. They also added former Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavic in the frontcourt.

Lazarevic is not expected to factor heavily into the Buckeyes rotation next season but could be an impact player in a few years. He is viewed as a developmental center with high upside.

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