Buckeyes come back to beat Rutgers in Piscataway

COLUMBUS – Ohio State needed all 40 minutes to beat Rutgers on the road but they earned a 80-73 win over the Scarlet Knights. The Buckeyes improve to 10-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten following the win.

Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 20 points on Friday night. He also had ten rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes of action.

Ohio State’s second leading scorer as Devin Royal who finished with 16 points. John Mobley Jr. also had 12 while Brandon Noel scored 14 points off the bench.

The Buckeyes other two starters, Christoph Tilly and Amare Bynum, both finished the game with nine points. No other player scored or attempted a shot against Rutgers.

Friday night’s win over Rutgers was the first of nine straight conference games for the Buckeyes, including five on the road. Ohio State returns to the Schottenstein Center on Jan. 5 to host a ranked Nebraska team. Following that game, they will head to the Pacific Northwest to play at Oregon on Jan. 8 then Washington on Jan. 11.

The Buckeyes will then host UCLA on Jan. 17 and Minnesota on Jan. 20. Ohio State will wrap up January with a trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on the 23rd followed by a game in Madison against Wisconsin on the 31st.

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.