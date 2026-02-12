What Ohio State coach Jake Diebler said after the Buckeyes win over USC

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes bounced back on Wednesday night. Ohio State beat USC 89-82 to hopefully get back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Following the win, head coach Jake Diebler met with the Lettermen Row and the assembled media. Below is what he had to say about Ohio State’s win over the Trojans.

Diebler on critical this win was for Ohio State

“It feels very, very crucial. It’s a team with similar metrics, it’s a home game, similar standings in the Big Ten, all that stuff, right? Which, again, we’re going to keep facing as the year goes on. I think most importantly, the results are critical right now. Let’s take that aside.

Most importantly, our guys responded in a big way, responded with good physicality, responded with utilizing each other to fix things during the game. I thought our connection was better than the last game. Listen, it’s a big ten game in February, so there’s going to be runs, there’s going to be challenging moments. Our guys stuck together, and our leadership was really good, really good down the stretch.”

Diebler on Bruce Thornton’s performance

“I think, you know, the clutchness of a lot of those possessions in the last three, four minutes was important. I thought he was a critical component of when we were able to build a lead, which was a huge, huge response from our guys. He read the game really well. They do some things defensively that you typically don’t see. So sometimes it can take time, even though you talk about it, you walk through it, you practice against it, but until you’re out there. You’ve got a 7-5 guy, right in the middle of the lane, it just takes some time to make some adjustments. So I just think he played like an upperclassman, played like a leader, played like a really, really good player, really throughout the entirety of the game. Five rebounds, eight assists, 21 points. It was impressive.