Buckeyes fail to complete upset of No. 15 Virginia despite Bruce Thornton's best efforts

COLUMBUS – Ohio State had an opportunity to earn a Quad-One win but came up just short. The Buckeyes lost to No. 15 Virginia 70-66 in Nashville on Saturday night.

Guard Bruce Thornton attempted to will his team to a win but it wasn’t enough. Thornton finished with 28 points in the loss. He also had four rebounds and three steels.

Forward Amare Bynum and center Christoph Tilly were the only other Buckeye in double figures on Saturday night. Bynum finished with 15 points and a team-high six rebounds while Tilly had 11 and five.

Aside from those three, guard Taison Chatman, forward Devin Royal and center Ivan Njegovan all finished with exactly four points. No other Buckeyes scored against Virginia.

Chatman got the start after it was announced before the game that guard John Mobley Jr. will be out indefinitely with a hand injury. Mobley suffered the hand injury in the second half of the Buckeyes home win over USC on Wednesday night, heading to the bench to be checked out midway through the second half.

With the loss, Ohio State falls to 16-9 on the season. The Buckeyes will welcome Wisconsin into the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 17. They will wrap up the month with back-to-back road games at Michigan State on Feb. 22 and at Iowa on Feb. 25.

