Buckeyes fall at Washington, split Pacific Northwest road-trip

COLUMBUS – Ohio State led for almost the entire first half against Washington but they weren’t able to close it out in the second half. The Buckeyes fell to the Huskies 81-74 in Seattle on Sunday night.

Guard Bruce Thornton was the Buckeyes leading scorer in the loss. He finished the game with 28 points including 19 in the second half. Thornton also had four rebounds and three assists.

Ohio State also got 20 points from forward Amare Bynum. He was the Buckeyes second leading scorer against Washington. Bynum also finished with four boards.

Rounding out the starting five, forward Devin Royal was the only other Buckeye in double digits. He had 11 points and led the team with eight rebounds. Guard John Mobley Jr. finished with just three points on 1 of 5 shooting. Center Christop Tilly also had eight points and four rebounds but did not play in the second half after suffering an injury before the break.

The Buckeyes have a little less than week off before hosting UCLA on Jan. 17. Minnesota will come to Schottenstein Center a few days later on Jan. 20. Ohio State will wrap up January with a trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on the 23rd followed by a game in Madison against Wisconsin on the 31st.

