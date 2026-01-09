Ohio State dominates Oregon in Eugene

COLUMBUS – The basketball Buckeyes are in the Pacific Northwest for a pair of conference games. The first tipped off on Thursday night and lasted into Friday morning on the east coast but Ohio State got a 72-62 over Oregon in Eugene.

Devin Royal led the way for the Buckeyes with 14 points but all five starters finished in double-digits. Royal was also the Buckeyes leading rebounder with 10 board for

Christoph Tilly was active from his center spot. He had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the win. Amare Bynum also stuffed the stat sheet finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

In the backcourt, Bruce Thornton had 12 points and six rebounds while John Mobley Jr finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

Ohio State finished the game with nine bench points and all nine were scored by Gabe Cupps. He was assessed a technical foul after making a three but still, he made the shot.

Following the win, Ohio State will head to Seattle to face Washington on Jan. 11. The Huskies will be coming off of a 81-73 loss at Purdue on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes will then host UCLA on Jan. 17 at the Schottenstein Center and Minnesota on Jan. 20. Ohio State will wrap up January with a trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan on the 23rd followed by a game in Madison against Wisconsin on the 31st.

