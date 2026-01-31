Ohio State comes up short at Wisconsin, loses 92-82

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes road struggles in the Big Ten continued on Saturday. Ohio State lost to Wisconsin 92-82 in Madison to drop to 14-7 and 6-5 in conference play.

Forward Amare Bynum was the Buckeyes leading scorer in the loss to the Badgers. He finished with 18 points and a team-high 7 rebounds.

Beyond Bynum, guard Bruce Thornton and forward Devin Royal both finished with 17 points against Wisconsin. Thornton also had three rebounds and two assists while Royal also grabbed six boards.

Guard John Mobley Jr.’s four-game streak of 20+ points was snapped on Saturday. He was in foul trouble for most of the game and finished with just nine points. Center Christoph Tilly returned to the court after missing the win over Penn State but didn’t make bucket. He finished with zero points while going 0-of-8 from the field.

The Buckeyes did get 14 points from guard Taison Chatman off the bench but it wasn’t enough to beat the Badgers.

Ohio State opens the month of February at Maryland on Feb. 5. The Buckeyes then return the Schottenstein Center for back-to-back home games. Rival Michigan comes to town on Feb. 8 then USC on Feb. 11.

Jake Diebler’s squad has its final nonconference game of the season on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, against a ranked Virginia team in Nashville. Ohio State hosts Wisconsin on Feb. 17. The Buckeyes then wrap up the month with back-to-back road games at Michigan State on Feb. 22 and at Iowa on Feb. 25.

