Buckeyes upset No. 24 Wisconsin as Bruce Thornton moves further up all-time scoring list

COLUMBUS – Ohio State got a major resumé-boosting win on Tuesday night upsetting No. 24 Wisconsin 86-69. The Buckeyes improve to 17-9 on the season and 8-6 in the Big Ten with the win over the Badgers.

Aside from the win, the other major news of the night was guard Bruce Thornton moving further up the all-time scoring list for Ohio State. Thornton finished the game with 27 points but all he needed was 13 to move past Jerry Lucas and William Buford for third all-time.

Forward Devin Royal was the Buckeyes second leading scorer against the Badgers. He finished with 25 points while hitting 4 of his 7 three point attempts. Royal’s 16 first half points helped Ohio State take a double-digit lead into the break.

Guard Taison Chatman and Amare Bynum also finished in double figures. Chatman had 11 points and Bynum had 13.

The Buckeyes also got four points from forward Puff Johnson and four from center Ivan Njegovan off the bench.

Ohio State wraps up the month of February with a pair of Big Ten road games. The Buckeyes travel to Michigan State on Feb. 22 and Iowa on Feb. 25. Both games will be crucial quad-one opportunities for Jake Diebler’s team that needs to improve its NCAA Tournament resume.

