COLUMBUS — Ohio State has landed one of its top targets in the 2027 class. Five-star Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic EDGE David Jacobs chose the Buckeyes over Georgia and Miami.

The 6-foot-5.5, 225-pound Jacobs is the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to theRivals Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 2 EDGE and No. 1 prospect in Georgia. Rivals ranks Cypher has the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 EDGE next cycle.

David Jacobs joins an Ohio State defensive recruiting class that already features four-star Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook linebacker Quinton Cypher, four-star Cibolo (Texas) Steele safety Eli Johnson and three-star Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep athlete Angelo Smith. The latter is the younger brother of star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Buckeyes also have four-star Kellen Wymer from Liberty Center (Ohio), four-star offensive lineman Brody McNeel from Richmond (Va.) Godwin and three-star Mason Wilt from St. Clairsville (Ohio) committed along the offensive line. Five-star Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne wide receiver Jamier Brown and four-star Huntington Beach (Calif.) quarterback Brady Edmunds round out the class.

Ohio State is also recruiting Jacobs’ younger brother Dawson who is a four-star defensive lineman in the 2028 class. Dawson also visited the Buckeyes this season.

